'I Was Gone For 20 Days, Don't Remember Anything': Jamie Foxx On His Mysterious Hospitalisation (VIDEO)

Hollywood star Jamie Foxx, who is known for 'Django Unchained', has addressed his hospitalisation last year, suggesting in footage shared on social media that he doesn't "remember anything" from a period of days.

The actor experienced something akin to a fugue state. Foxx was hospitalised in April 2023 after experiencing what his daughter Corinne Foxx, 29, referred to as a "medical complication." He is later thought to have spent time in a physical rehab centre and has spoken about his health on a few occasions.

The actor is now believed to have further discussed the situation while speaking to a crowd in downtown Phoenix, in the US, recently.

Jamie Foxx speaks about his health scare back in 2023.



"April 11 last year, bad headache. Asked my boy for an Advil. I was gone for 20 days. I don't remember anything."

According to Mirror.co.uk, footage shared by the outlet The Art Of Dialogue on X shows him saying, "(I had a) bad headache. Asked my boy for an Advil."

Jamie then snapped his fingers before telling the crowd, "I was gone for 20 days. I don't remember anything." He continued, "So they told me ... I'm in Atlanta ... they told me ... my sister and daughter took me to the first doctor. (They) gave me a cortisone shot."

Pointing at his head, he added, "The next doctor said, '(There's) something going on up there'. I won't say it on camera. Yeah, I don't want to say it on camera."

This isn't the first time the actor has addressed his experience. He shared a video message with his fans on Instagram in July 2023, in which he dismissed some speculation about his health. Jamie said at the time that he hadn't shared an update earlier because he didn't want fans to see him "with tubes running out of (him) and trying to figure out if (he) was gonna make it through." He said that his family "didn't let anything out" either but added that it meant people speculated.