'I Was Fortunate': MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Urges Women To Get Screened After Breast Cancer Diagnosis- Watch VIDEO

MasterChef Winner Pankaj Bhadouria Urges Women To Get Screened After Breast Cancer Diagnosis |

MasterChef winner Pankaj Bhadouria was recently diagnosed with breast cancer. She successfully underwent surgery and is now on the road to recovery. Pankaj's team shared a video on her social media handle in which she thanked her fans for their unwavering support and urged them to undergo regular health check-ups and self-examinations.

After successfully undergoing surgery, Pankaj recorded a video message for her fans. She said, "I personally want to thank all of you. Aaplogon ne mujhe itna pyar diya hai, itna support diya hai. People have been reaching out to me from all over. I'm so grateful to all of you." She also informed her followers that she is now recovering well.

Pankaj revealed that she was overwhelmed by the love and support she received from fans. Speaking about her cancer being detected at an early stage, she said, "I was fortunate ki ek bhot early stage pe mera cancer detect ho gaya." She then encouraged her followers to prioritise regular health check-ups and self-examinations.

Pankaj urged people, especially those aged 40 and above, to undergo regular breast cancer screenings and self-examinations. She added, "My doctors tell me ki Indian me 1 out of every 20 women is susceptible to breast cancer." Pankaj further encouraged her fans and followers to be more aware of their health. She said, "Ham sabko lagta hai ki shayad ye hamare sath nahi hoga...Somewhere we believe ki this will not happen to us." Using her own experience as an example, Pankaj stressed that breast cancer can affect anyone and highlighted the importance of early detection and timely medical care.

Joining her hands towards the end of the video, Pankaj said, "I'm truely grateful aand truely indebted to all of you." Soon after the video was shared by her team, fans flooded the comment section with heartfelt wishes for her recovery. MasterChef Suvarnaa Vijay Bagul wrote, "Get well soon chef you are strong." Another user commented, "Pankaj ji my prayers are with you."