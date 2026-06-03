'I Wanted To...': Shilpa Shinde REVEALS Why She Took 9 Years To Admit Sexual Harassment Allegation Against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Producer Was False

Shilpa Shinde REVEALS Why She Took 9 Years To Admit Sexual Harassment Allegation Against Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain Producer Was False |

Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain actress Shilpa Shinde has been making headlines ever since she admitted that the sexual harassment allegations she had filed against the show's producer were false. The actress has now opened up about why she took nine years to reveal the truth. According to Shilpa, she wanted to speak about it earlier but was unable to do so because of a commitment she had made at the time.

Talking to IANS, Shilpa said, "I wanted to share this at that time itself, but we had a commitment that we would not talk about this in the media." The actress further added, "It was not like I was scared, as there was never any fear. Such things have happened to me, as I never gave money any priority."

Shilpa also claimed that throughout her stint on Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain, she was accused of throwing tantrums and demanding more money. However, the actress maintained that she never engaged in such behaviour. She alleged that these claims were made by the makers to bind her to the show. Shilpa further stated that the image created around her cost her several work opportunities in the industry.

During Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast, Shilpa confessed, "Nobody knows this, I am not scared of saying the truth, and I will still say that what I am saying is a big thing that I filed a sexual harassment case against my producer because I had no other way and then it got settled." The actress revealed that she felt she had no other option at the time but to file the harassment complaint.

She added, "Today I can say here that it was a lie. I am confessing it, truly. We reached a settlement and then I received my payment, which was pending for three months, it got cleared."

The controversy began in 2016 when Shilpa Shinde quit Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain following a dispute with the makers over her contract and alleged non-payment of dues. The matter escalated in 2017 when she filed a sexual harassment complaint against producer Sanjay Kohli. Years later, Shilpa revealed that the allegation was false and claimed she had filed the case because she had "no other way." According to the actress, the dispute was eventually settled, after which her pending payments were cleared.