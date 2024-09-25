'I Take My Words Back': Kangana Ranaut Regrets Comment On Farm Laws, Says 'Will Keep In Mind That I'm Also A BJP Worker' (VIDEO)

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said she regrets her remarks on farm laws and stated that she will be mindful of making any comments as she is not just an artist but also a BJP politician now. For those unversed, on Tuesday (September 24), Kangana said that the three farm laws, that were at the core of the farmers' protest in 2020, be brought back.

Kangana regrets statement on farm laws

Stating that her comments do not represent the party's views, Kangana said in a video statement, "In the last few days the media asked me some questions on farmers' law and I suggested that the farmers should request PM Modi to bring back the farmers' law. Many people are disappointed and disheartened by my statement. When the farmers' law was proposed, many of us supported it but our Prime Minister withdrew it with great sensitivity and sympathy. And it is the duty of all of us workers to respect the dignity of his words."

Kangana added, "I have to keep in mind that I am not just an artist but also a BJP worker. My opinions should not be personal and should be the party's stand. I regret and take my words back if my comments have disappointed anyone."

"Do listen to this, I stand with my party regarding Farmers Law. Jai Hind," she wrote along with her video.

Do listen to this, I stand with my party regarding Farmers Law. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/wMcc88nlK2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 25, 2024

Kangana's controversial statements on farmers' protests as well as the farm laws often make headlines and during the promotions of her upcoming film Emergency, the BJP had issued an official statement to distance itself from Kangana's opinions.

Kangana's comment on farm laws

While interacting with the media, the actress-politician had said, "I know this will be controversial but I feel the farm laws that were repealed should be brought back. The farmers themselves should demand it. They are a pillar of strength for the nation's development and I want to appeal to them - demand the laws back for your own good."

Reacting to her statement, BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia said that the comment was Kangana's 'personal' and that she is not authorised to make such statements on behalf of the party.

"BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on the farm bills that was withdrawn by central govt, is going viral. I want to make it clear that this statement is a personal statement of her. Kangana Ranaut is not authorised to make such a statement on behalf of BJP and it doesn't depict BJP's view on the farm bills. We disapprove of this statement," Bhatia stated.

#WATCH | BJP leader Gaurav Bhatia says, "On the social media platforms, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut's statement on the farm bills that was withdrawn by central govt, is going viral. I want to make it clear that this statement is a personal statement of her. Kangana Ranaut is not… pic.twitter.com/hZmJ8j7Qf8 — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2024

Kangana's earlier comment on farmers' protest

Last month, while promoting her film Emergency, Kangana had said that a "Bangladesh-like situation" could have taken place in India during the farmers' protests if strong measures had not been taken by the Centre.

Meanwhile, Kangana is awaiting a green signal from the Censor Board for the release of Emergency. The film, centered on the 1975 Emergency imposed by former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, sparked controversy, with certain groups accusing Kangana of distorting history and portraying Sikhs in a negative light. Some even called for a ban on the film.

The CBFC had stalled the release of Emergency after several Sikh organisations and groups had objected to the portrayal of the community in the film. The Censor Board refused to give the film a clearance. But recently, it agreed to allow the film's release but only after certain cuts and factual backings to support the incidents shown in the film.

Emergency was earlier scheduled to release in theatres on September 6.