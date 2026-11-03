'I Am Smart Enough To Handle These Things': Scam 2024 Actor Pratik Sehajpal Reveals He Gets Fake Calls Asking For OTP | FPJ Exclusive

Pratik Sehajpal Talks About Scam 2024 The Digital Arrest Story | Instagram

Story TV's vertical micro-drama titled Scam 2024 The Digital Arrest Story started streaming on the platform a few days ago. The show stars Chak De India fame actress Vidya Malvade and Bigg Boss 15 fame Pratik Sehajpal. The show revolves around the digital arrest scam that many people faced, and Sehajpal plays the negative role in it.

The Free Press Journal recently interacted with Pratik and spoke to him about the show and more...

What response are you getting for Scam 2024?

People are really liking the show. It's been shot very well. Everyone from the team has done a superb job. The locations are amazing. The way it's been shot and the post-production has been done, it is like a proper cinematic experience. People are really enjoying watching it, and it's very relatable.

When you shoot a vertical drama, how different is it from shooting a web series or a TV show?

I think it's almost the same thing. It's not much different. It depends on the team, as everyone shoots differently. The director who shot Scam 2024 has his own style, and the directors that I've worked with earlier, they have got their own style. There's no specific way to shoot a vertical drama.

Your show revolves around the digital arrest scam. Have you faced any such scams in real life?

I've received calls regarding bank OTPs and all. I keep getting calls and messages regarding Facebook password resets. So, those are the only things which I keep facing. But I'm smart enough to handle all these things.

What's one thing you look forward to before saying yes to a project?

It depends on the content and the team. If the content and the team are good, then I think that's what makes me feel like 'I want to go for this'. That's what matters.

Pratik also spoke to us about Bigg Boss 20. So, stay tuned to The Free Press Journal for part 2 of the interview!