'I resonate with Agent Agni's violent nature and courage,' shares Dhaakad star Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen in Dhaakad as Agent Agni. Directed by Razneesh Ghai, the film is all set to hit the silver screen on May 20. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

You have proven yourself time and again. Is Dhaakad yet another wing of your personality?

Dhaakad is definitely the manifestation of my personality because whatever character we do, we have to find a very strong connect with ourselves, whether it is Rani’s vulnerability in Queen, Datto’s swag or Rani Laxmibai’s nationalism. For me, in this spy thriller genre, agent Agni’s life and skills are very different, so on that aspect, I can’t identify with her, but she is brave, and I have also made brave choices in my life.

How much do you resonate with your character in the film with your real life?

My character Agni is someone who works for the country, and I also love my country, and I have been very vocal about it. I am an artist, and she is a spy. I resonate with her violent nature and courage. I would have been a good IPS officer or armed forces officer. I have that kind of a fighting spirit in me. I am a right-wing person in my ideology.

How challenging was it for you to do high octane action in the film since Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi had a different action style?

The action in Manikarnika was more of sword fights. In Dhaakad, you would see me doing hand combats, kicks, fistfights, a very raw kind of a fight. I learned many martial art forms, such as Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu. I had an international crew to train me in India, along with action choreographer Surya Narayan.

What keeps you going against the odds and pave your own route fearlessly through your films?

I mind my own business even though I don’t look like that. Since Gangster: A Love Story, I have never compromised with my work. However, I may see in the larger well-being of the nation, but my priority is my profession. It’s quite reflective of my passion.

Do you believe that as an actor, you sometimes have to go out of the blue to promote yourself, considering marketing is the need of the hour?

I don’t promote myself. I always promote an idea or an ideology. On Twitter, I was only promoting nationalism and the integrity of the nation. Last year, I came on Instagram, but the earlier account was handled by my social media team. I don’t enjoy it as much as I enjoyed Twitter. I am a person who identifies with my intellectual side. Instagram is more of the visual beauty of life rather than the philosophical beauty of life. I am here to promote the knowledge I got from greater minds like Swami Vivekananda or Sadhguru.

Published on: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 06:30 AM IST