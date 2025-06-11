'I Loved Him...': Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Actress Shubhangi Atre Gets Emotional While Talking About Late Ex-Husband (Watch)

Shubhangi Atre is one of the most popular television actresses. She is known for her performance in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kasturi, Chidiya Ghar, and Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. In February this year, Shubhangi and her ex-husband Piyush Poorey got divorced, and in April, the latter passed. Recently, in an interview, while talking about her late ex-husband, the actress got emotional.

While talking to the paparazzo, Viral Bhayani's team, Shubhangi opened up about Piyush's demise. She stated, "Main yahi kahungi ke bahot hie unfortunate tha (I will just say that it was very unforunate). But, I think it is because of addiction. Doctors ne bahot pehle hie bol diya tha ke agar woh apna lifestyle change nahi karenge, toh yeh ho sakta hai (Doctors had told him earlier that if he doesn't change his lifetsyle this might happen). So, I knew that it (death) is coming, ut it will happen this early, I had no idea."

"I want to remember him for all good things. I loved him, and I might never forget about that. Achchi yadoon mein main yaad rakhna chahati ho Piyush ko aur main aaj bhi yahi bolti ho ki Ashi (their daughter) ko bless karte rehna. Hum dono ko guide karte rehna, and that's it (I want to remember Piyush in good memories, and even today I say keep blessing Ashi. Keep guiding both of us, and that's it)," she added.

Shubhangi and Piyush got married in 2003, and after 19 years, they decided to get divorced.

The actress has been a part of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain since 2016. She replaced Shilpa Shinde, and while initially the audience were not much happy with her performance, she slowly won everyone's heart with her act as Angoori Bhabhi. For her performance in the show, Shubhangi has won multiple awards.