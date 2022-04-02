'I have also faced ragging and bullying during my college days,'says Sharad Kelkar

Actor Sharad Kelkar’s next Operation Romeo, which highlights the issue of people bullying young couples, is all set to release on April 22. Recently Neeraj Pandey and Shital Bhatia’s Friday Filmworks and Reliance Entertainment unveiled the film’s intriguing motion poster. Besides Sharad, the film also stars Sidhant Gupta, Vedika Pint, Bhumika Chawla and Kishor Kadam.

At the trailer launch held in Pune on Friday (April 1), Sharad shares, “I have also faced ragging and bullying during my college days, but I am on the other side now. The makers instructed me not to watch the original film. I strongly believe that people will relate to the film. I request everyone to go and watch the film in theatres on April 22. I am glad that films have started to release on the big screen. It is for the overall well being of the industry.”

Elaborating further, Sharad adds, “I haven’t been manhandled. Operation Romeo is for all age groups. It will take you back to the days when you must have faced this. It is a very vulnerable situation. The mind stops working and refuses to respond, and doesn’t know if we have to react, fight back or run away.” Talking about his family’s reaction to the trailer, he reveals, “I assume they will love it since I love it. In fact, I was cast in the film because of my voice.”

On a parting note, Sharad’s co-star Kishor jokingly says, “My wife has been a radio jockey for 30 years, but she has a different voice on the mic and at home. I am sure Sharad’s voice would be different too at his house!” To this, Sharad replies, “If my voice is there too, but it has no value!”

