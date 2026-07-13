'I Feel Sad For You': Anuj Sachdev Slams Hina Khan & Rubina Dilaik For 'Furniture' Remark While Discussing Gaurav Khanna's Personal Life

Anuj Sachdev Slams Hina Khan & Rubina Dilaik For 'Furniture' Remark While Discussing Gaurav Khanna's Personal Life |

Hina Khan and her husband Rocky Jaiswal, along with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, have launched a new show, The POV, in which the four share their opinions on trending topics from the entertainment industry, particularly television. In the latest episode, they discussed Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's relationship and the ongoing debate around their decision not to have children. During the conversation, the panel also criticised Akanksha for comparing raising a pet to raising a child. Their remarks soon went viral, prompting television actor Anuj Singh Sachdev to react strongly and accuse them of disrespecting pet parents.

Sharing a clip from the episode on social media, Anuj highlighted a segment in which Hina says, "Bachche bhot bada debate hai." Rubina then asks, "Bachche aur apne puppies are same?" Responding to the discussion, Rocky says, "I absolutely disagree. I don't think you can ever equate a human child with any animal child." Explaining his stance further, he adds, "I can love a f*ing furniture, I don't care. Attachment is a separate thing,"** implying that emotional attachment to a pet does not make it equivalent to having a child.

Reacting to the clip, Anuj criticised the remarks in a strongly worded note. Referring to Rocky's "furniture" analogy, he wrote, "It must be exhausting for them carrying around that much hatred in their heart where empathy was expected while comparing someone’s pet at home to a 'F*ING FURNITURE'!"** He argued that people naturally develop deep emotional bonds with those they love, including their pets.

Taking his criticism further, Anuj added, "I feel sad for you all that you could not get your parents love to understand that people get ATTACHED to the ones they LOVE. One almost pities on the children growing up in such homes where compassion is dead." He also slammed Hina, Rubina, Rocky and Abhinav for discussing Gaurav Khanna and Akanksha Chamola's personal life to create content.

Mocking the show's discussion, Anuj concluded, "Clearly, commenting on Gaurav Khanna's personal life is the only way some of these can trend for five minutes before fading back into irrelevance. Sad."

Anuj Singh Sachdev has consistently been vocal about animal welfare and is known for speaking up for pets and stray dogs. The actor often uses his social media to promote pet adoption, encourage compassionate treatment of animals, and raise awareness about their well-being.