'I Definitely Want To Be A Part Of Mardaani 4', Says Mardaani 3 Director Abhiraj Minawala | FPJ Exclusive

Mardaani 3 Director Abhiraj Minawala | Instagram

Abhiraj Minawala directed Rani Mukerji starrer Mardaani 3. The filmmaker has earlier worked as an assistant on many movies and also directed Salman Khan's production venture Loveyatri. The Free Press Journal recently spoke with Abhiraj about Mardaani 3, Rani Mukerji, plans for part 4, and more...

Was there pressure while making Mardaani 3, as parts 1 and 2 both had received such an amazing response?

There was a lot of excitement, a little bit of pressure, and understanding that it's a big responsibility when parts 1 and 2 have done so well. They've been so loved, they've received so much respect that, yes, there was a certain amount of pressure, but then it was also an important and interesting challenge to take upon presenting it with your own voice and vision.

How easy or difficult was it to work with a superstar like Rani Mukerji?

Working with her has been fantastic. After I read the script, we had this great creative process where we did a lot of prep work and went through the entire script scene by scene, broke it down about how to execute the film from Shivani's point of view. Because who better knows Shivani than Rani ma'am herself? With 30 years of experience coming into this film, it's still so amazing to see the passion and the dedication that she has towards her craft. Honestly, it's very inspiring to work with her.

Mardaani 3 received a mixed to positive response from critics. What would you like to say about that?

I think, to be fair to every critic, it's a very subjective thing, what their reaction and their feedback to the film is. Also, it's important to see what the audience feels. I think largely the audience reaction and the response have been very positive. I'm just very happy that the film is well-received and that it's doing well in theatres right now. So, I think that for me is the biggest positive.

The story of Mardani 3 is hard-hitting. Did it affect you during the making of the movie?

So, when I read the script, that's when it affected me because I'm a father myself, and that too a father of a daughter, and reading the script, there were certain fears that kicked in. I realised that this is the kind of story that needs to be told, and it was important for me to harness those fears and be able to project them correctly on screen. During the making of the film, I kept that in mind to make sure that there's enough justice done to the story and the correct amount of impact is there, so that awareness is also created apart from creating entertainment.

As an assistant, you have worked with male superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, and now, in Mardaani 3, you have worked with a female superstar. Tell us one similarity between them and one difference that you felt while working with them.

I think one similarity, especially when you talk about Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Rani ma'am, is that they all belong to this era of the 90s cinema, when the industry wasn't so well structured. They were doing four films a day, five films a day sometimes. I've heard stories from them where they would finish a shift, get into the car, catch up on some sleep, and then go on to the set of another film. That professionalism has translated into today's day and age, where it's exciting to see that their commitment is still there for the films that they work on today. Now their focus is obviously a lot more when it comes to giving their attention and time to one film at a time. That's one similarity, and the difference is that everyone has their own process of working. The way they prep for the film and the way they approach the subject, it's actually quite inspiring to see how they have different approaches, and at the same time, they're so dedicated to their craft.

Mardaani was directed by Pradeep Sarkar, part 2 was helmed by Gopi Puthran, and now, part 3, you have directed it. We can see that the directors in the franchise have been changed. But would you like to tell Aditya Chopra that if a part 4 is being made, you would like to take the franchise forward?

I have already conveyed to Rani ma'am that I definitely want to be a part of Mardaani 4. I'm yet to convey that to Adi sir, but yes, of course, you know, one has to understand that taking Mardaani forward is not just taking a franchise forward just for entertainment. It's also a responsibility because it's such an important subject that the film and this franchise deal with; having the right script and the right story to tell is very important. So, once that's there in place, I would definitely love to be a part of this film and help take the legacy forward even further.