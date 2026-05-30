'I Could Not Hold Back My Tears': Permanent Roommates Actor Shishir Sharma On Why He Never Believed Sushant Singh Rajput Died By Suicide

Shishir Sharma On Why He Never Believed Sushant Singh Rajput Died By Suicide |

Veteran actor Shishir Sharma recently spoke about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, stating that he finds it difficult to believe the actor died by suicide. The Permanent Roommates actor said, "I don't think he was a man who would take a step like that."

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Shishir shared his thoughts on Sushant's untimely demise. When asked whether he believed Sushant died by suicide, Shishir maintained that the late actor was not someone who would take such a step. Describing Sushant, he called him a "bhot hi suljha hua aadmi." He also recalled the day he first learned about Sushant's death.

Shishir revealed that on June 14, he received a message about Sushant's death at around 4 pm. Recalling the moment, he said, "I could not hold back my tears. It was difficult." He added that he was in complete shock after hearing the news and was left wondering how and why such a talented actor had died.

Reflecting on the reports of Sushant's suicide, Shishir said, "Kuch to karan hoga, aisa koi khudkhushi thodi kar leta hai..." Learning about Sushant's death made him question whom he could speak to in order to understand what had happened. The actor said, "Ab kisse baat karein? Kya...I just left it and said it's rather sad, rather unfortunate than a man that something like this happens to a man who has taken acting profession seriously."

Shishir further remembered Sushant's performances in films like Dhoni and several others, noting that he had delivered remarkable work throughout his career.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at the age of 34 after he was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area. His death sparked nationwide shock, intense media coverage, and multiple investigations by the Mumbai Police, Enforcement Directorate (ED), Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The actor's family had raised concerns and alleged foul play, leading to widespread public debate and speculation. However, the AIIMS forensic team later ruled out murder and stated that the cause of death was hanging, terming it a case of suicide.

Sushant had established himself as one of Bollywood's most promising actors. He began his career with television shows like Pavitra Rishta before making a successful transition to films with Kai Po Che! He went on to deliver acclaimed performances in movies such as Shuddh Desi Romance, Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, Kedarnath, Chhichhore, Sonchiriya, and Dil Bechara, which was released posthumously.