‘I could never quit TV': Hiten Tejwani reveals why nothing can lure him away from the small screen

Actor Hiten Tejwani made inroads into the hearts of the audience as the cutesy Pratham Mittal in the hit television show, Kutumb. Post that, he continued to charm the television audience with his turns in popular daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Pavitra Rishta, and more. Hiten also starred in films like Krishna Cottage, Kalank and others, but unlike most actors he never made the big switch.

Explaining why he could never leave television for films, Hiten says, “It has given me everything—name, fame and all. I could not leave TV just because I was doing films. Yes, I might take a break to dabble movies. Luckily, I could manage the two mediums simultaneously, and I have been doing this for over two decades. Be it my producers, directors or co-actors, they understand that as an actor, I have to work on all mediums and not limit myself to one. These are not old times when a TV actor was considered only a TV actor. It has now become like Hollywood — an actor is an actor, be it on TV, in films or theatre.”

Hiten is currently gearing up for the digital release of the film, Nobel Peace. It revolves around a young boy, who is being guided by a college professor (played by Hiten) to eradicate hatred from the hearts of people. Talking about his character, the actor says, “My character helps a boy understand that if he wants to achieve something, he has to do it in the right way. And, that’s how he starts making videos about the goings-on in the valley. He teaches him to help people get over their hatred. It was an exciting experience to shoot at such beautiful locations.”

While the Astik Dalai directorial deals with a sensitive topic of violence and oppression in the Valley, Hiten says that “the way it has been portrayed is different… and, the movie doesn’t hurt any sentiments.”

Interestingly, the actor is also exploring the digital medium with shows like Ashuddhi and D Code. Quiz him if the web is the way forward for him, Hiten says, “OTT platforms are coming up with different concepts and as an actor, you need to explore all. In a way, it is nice. All avenues are now open for an actor, and we have more choices. For years I was doing only TV, and owing to those commitments I could not do other projects despite getting a lot of offers. But now I have the time to explore and take up roles that I have not done previously. I like thrillers, and I also want to give comedy a shot.”

Hiten currently stars in the TV show ‘Gupta Brothers: Chaar Kunwaare From Ganga Kinaare’, and will also be seen in Dushyant Pratap Singh’s film ‘Shatranj’.