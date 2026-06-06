'I Am Really Sorry': Urvashi Dholakia Apologises To BFF Anita Hassanandani For Missing Her Wedding, Reveals Reason

Urvashi Dholakia Apologises To BFF Anita Hassanandani For Missing Her Wedding, Reveals Reason |

Naagin fame Anita Hassanandani and actress Urvashi Dholakia will be seen as guests on an upcoming episode of Tum Ho Naa. During an emotional reunion with her best friend, Urvashi apologised for not being able to attend Anita's wedding. Reflecting on the early days of her career, she revealed that her life revolved entirely around work and earning money. She also extended a heartfelt apology to Anita and promised to be more present in her life going forward.

Urvashi said on Tum Ho Naa, "Anita ki jab shaadi hui tab I couldn't go, because I was working. Meri life thodi alag hi rahi hai mai kaam se ghar aur ghar se kaam." She went on to recall how she barely had any time for herself when she first started working. According to Urvashi, she was so focused on building financial security that she could not devote enough time to her children or other aspects of her personal life.

Urvashi added, "Ab jaise maine aapko bataya mere pass jara bhi waqt nahi tha, na mai apne baccho ko waqt de payi, na kisi cheez ko waqt de payi. Mera focus bas yahi tha ki kaam karo, paise kamao, ghar chalao, parents ko acchi life dedo, baccho ko life dedo." The actress admitted that in the pursuit of earning money and supporting her family, she ended up missing several important moments in life. One of her biggest regrets, she said, was not being present at Anita's wedding. Apologising for the same, Urvashi said, "And I am really sorry, dil se, that I missed your most precious day."

Reacting to the apology, Anita reminisced about working with Urvashi on their first show together, Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli. The actress said she understood how demanding the initial years of one's career can be and acknowledged that people often miss out on important personal moments during that phase. Anita also shared that she had never told Urvashi how inspiring she found her and how much she had learned from watching her journey.

Urvashi Dholakia began her acting career as a child artist and rose to nationwide fame with her iconic portrayal of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, a role that made her one of Indian television's most memorable villains. Anita Hassanandani started her career in the late 1990s and gained popularity through shows such as Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli, Kkavyanjali, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, and later the hit supernatural franchise Naagin. Anita and Urvashi shared screen space in Kabhi Sautan Kabhi Saheli, one of the early shows in their careers, and their friendship has endured for over two decades.