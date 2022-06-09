'I am not the guy who will lie and make up things,' says Janhit Mein Jaari debutant Anud Singh Dhaka

Pic: Instagram/anudsinghdhaka

Anud Singh Dhaka is making his Bollywood debut in Janhit Mein Jaari. The film, which is directed by Jai Basantu Singh, stars Nushrratt Bharuccha in the lead role. It is slated to release on June 10. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat.

When asked if he had apprehensions about debuting with an unconventional film like Janhit Mein Jaari that is based on breaking social taboos, Anud reveals, “I feel any debut in the industry becomes about the person, about the self, but Janhit Mein Jaari stands out. I am a spiritual person, and I believe we live in a country where the population is out of control, so I felt it was the need of the hour to voice out the issue through this film. When the purpose of the film becomes bigger than you, then you don’t feel about your closeups and dialogues. I would have even become a flower pot in this film.”

Anud plays Nushrratt’s love interest in the film. When further asked if he was sceptical about doing a female-centric film, he shares, “I feel if I had thought about this, I would have become even more apprehensive. Nushrratt is not only the big name attached to it. The film has Vijay Raaz and Tinu Anand too. Even our co-producer Raaj Shaandilyaa’s first directorial Dream Girl was amongst the top five grossers of 2019. He has been writing comedy shows for years. My age is not even close to (co-producer) Vinod Bhanushali’s work experience. There might be so many reasons to make me nervous, but I saw the positive side of it. I am glad that a star like Nushrratt agreed to do a film with me.”

Spilling the beans on the kind of work he was looking for before his debut, he avers, “I relate to Udaan for so many reasons, but I feel cinema is not the reality. If it has to be hypothetical, then it should look comic and beautiful. I want to do herogiri, action and comedy, but everything will take its own time. I don’t like to do films which are meaningless.”

He then talks about the time he was trying to get cast in projects. “In the past, I have said no to work and money. I have seen days when I had to walk into the room of producers or influential people, and my phone was broken. Having a choice is still an illusion for me now. I don’t have producers queuing up behind me. I am not the guy who will lie and make up things. My friends advised me to say that I have a lot of work,” he concludes.