'I am not planning to dethrone Varun Dhawan,' says Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi has recently been appointed as the brand ambassador of Zing. At its revamp launch in the presence of Vishnu Shankar, Chief Cluster Officer, Zing, &TV and Big Magic, the channel announced its campaign ‘Apni Vibe, Apni Tribe’, and the actor spoke to the media.

When asked why he agreed to endorse this channel, Siddhant shares, “I see the vibe and the tribe. I started off with Gully Boy, and that film changed the entire vibe of the nation. Being the brand ambassador for the channel is the same reason. It’s bringing back the same positivity. It’s youth, and it’s young; I think that’s my audience. I’m growing along with them. The youth has a voice which matches what this channel stands for.”

Despite the fact that many view Varun Dhawan as the current youth icon, Siddhant bagged this deal. When quizzed if he plans to dethrone Varun, Siddhant avers, “No, it’s not so. I am his huge fan. It’s nothing that I am planning to dethrone him. I have a few fans, and he has a huge fan following, so we can go in for some barter. Fans can be exchanged. Everyone should watch our films. It’s become wide as nothing is really known about liking everyone. I think it’s not a fight of fans, it is a fight for good content. This is not the focus point. We need to go to the Oscars as well. Korean films have also reached the Oscars. I feel all the fans, whether mine or Varun’s, deserve the best content. I don’t think the fans were loyal to their heroes. The fans only love you because of your content. We have the onus of giving good content to all as actors and creators.”

Recently, Karan Johar stated that Indian cinema has proved itself and reached the globe, so we need not look at going to film festivals or Oscars. Sharing his views on this, Siddhant opines, “I am not talking about Oscar validation. I am of the view that whatever films our audiences like, films here need to be seen by people from all over the world, not for validation but just to understand that our art has been existing for the past 100 years. This is of importance to me. People need to watch our films, enjoy them and applaud them. We don’t need validation. We have made big films, and we are no less, but I want the reach to be wider. I am proud we are part of this country.”

Lastly, he talks about how supportive his parents were of his career choice despite others around them being judgemental. “Yes, my parents were judged for letting me do what I wanted to do. My parents heard them, but it was my responsibility to make my parents proud. Everything came by on its own, so my parents just kept mum as they were of the opinion that if I will succeed, the world will come to know, and if not, we will just go ahead. In fact, when Gully Boy released, all the relatives were all praises for my parents and me.,” he signs off.