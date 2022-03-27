'I am like a cub in front of Salman Khan,' says Tiger Shroff at Heropanti 2 song DaFa Kar's launch

The team of Heropanti 2 launched the film's first song DaFa Kar on March 26 at a grand event in Mumbai. Composed and sung by the legendary AR Rahman, its video has the film's lead stars, Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria, dancing their hearts out in an uber-stylish setting. The Free Press Journal caught up with Tiger and Tara during a media interaction.

Talking about his success formula with producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Tiger shares, "I feel it is the love and bond between us. We both work very hard for each other. He is one of the best producers in my corner. It is like a family relationship with the Nadiadwala family. He is my fatherly figure. The least I could do is give my best."

The film has been helmed by Ahmed Khan. Tiger is elated to be a part of the film. "I don't feel pressured at all; rather, I feel privileged to be under Nadiadwala's home. Ahmed is certainly my favourite director, and when I have a team like this, I better not feel pressured. In fact, he takes all the stress on his shoulders. I don't credit myself. I would like to give the entire credit to him, the action team and my boys," he gushes.

Sharing more on his journey from his debut film Heropanti (2014) to the second instalment of Heropanti 2, the actor jokes, "I didn't use to get a beard back then, and now I do!"

Tiger went on to express gratitude to his fans and the media. "I am very thankful for all the love the media and fans have showered on me. I am because of my supporters and well-wishers," he adds.

Tiger's joy doubled when he came to know Rahman was composing the film's music. "I have been waiting for the day when I will get to meet him in person. Him being the vocalist to my face for the first time in my career is a big deal for me," he says.

Calling Salman Khan as a real tiger, the actor quips, "Even though my film is taking centre stage on Eid this year, there's only one real Tiger, Salman Khan. I am like a cub in front of him. We are lucky enough to get the slot for an Eid release this year. The credit goes to Sajid sir. It was his decision to release Heropanti 2 on this given occasion."

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen playing a villain named Laila in Heropanti 2. "I am nothing in front of him, he is such a senior actor, and I am his biggest fan. There's so much to learn from him while he performs. I feel lucky to share screen space with him," Tiger avers.

Tara, who was launched opposite Tiger in Student of The Year 2, reveals that she has a special comfort zone with him. "I couldn't spot any difference in him from the time we did my first film together till today. He is still kind and humble. He is a very giving actor," Tara avers.

Heropanti was the launchpad of actress Kriti Sanon, but Tara was roped in to play the female lead in part 2. "My first film was also the second instalment of a superhit franchise. I feel when you work with such a supportive and fantastic team, you don't feel that pressure. No one in the team carried any baggage of taking the franchise ahead," she concludes.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:24 AM IST