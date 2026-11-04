'I Am Grateful For The Time We Shared...': Baby Doll Singer Kanika Kapoor Announces Separation From Husband Gautam Hathiramani, Asks For Privacy In Emotional Note

Kanika Kapoor Announces Separation With Husband Gautam Hathiramani | Instagram

Singer Kanika Kapoor, known for songs like Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan, Lovely, and others, on Tuesday night took to Instagram to inform her fans that she and her husband, Gautam Hathiramani, have decided to part ways. She shared a note on her Instagram story which read, "Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways (sic)."

She further wrote that she is grateful for the time she and her husband shared and wished him well in his future. "I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Love Kanika (sic)," the note concluded.

Check out Kanika Kapoor's note below...

Kanika Kapoor's marriages

Kanika's marriage with Gautam was her second wedding. In 1999, she got married to Raj Chandok, and in 2012, the two got divorced. With Raj, she had three kids, two daughters, Aayana and Samara, and a son, Yuvraaj.

The singer, in 2022, got married to Gautam in May 2022, and the pictures and videos from their wedding had gone viral on social media. We are sure Kanika's fans are quite sad to know about her separation from Gautam.

Kanika Kapoor's songs

Kanika started her singing career after her first divorce. She quickly rose to fame with her song Baby Doll from Ragini MMS 2, which featured Sunny Leone. For the song, she won multiple awards, including the Filmfare Award for Best Female Playback Singer.

She later sang multiple popular songs like Lovely (Happy New Year), Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan (Roy), Chhil Gaye Naina (NH10), Desi Look (Ek Paheli Leela), Tukur Tukur (Dilwale), Da Da Dasse (Udta Punjab), Luv Letter (The Legend of Michael Mishra), Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava Hindi version (Pushpa), and others.