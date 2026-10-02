'I Am A Huge Fan Of Yours...': Naseeruddin Shah Meets Abhijeet Dipke Ahead Of CJP Protest In Mumbai's Shivaji Park - Watch Video

Naseeruddin Shah Meets Abhijeet Dipke Ahead Of CJP Protest In Mumbai | X (Twitter)

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is holding a protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on Friday, October 2, 2026. Protesters led by CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke are demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar. Ahead of the protest, Dipke attended Festival of Alternatives 2026, and there, veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah met him. Dipke was surprised to see the veteran actor, and he took to X (Twitter) to share a video of his meeting with Shah. He tweeted, "Am I dreaming or what?"

In the video, we can see that Shah comes on stage and hugs Dipke. The actor tells the CJP founder that he has come to hug him, shake hands with him and say thank you to him. Dipke replies and says, "I am a huge fan, sir. I had no idea you were here." So, Shah tells him, "I know you were here. I am a huge fan of yours." The actor further told Dipke that he prays for his well-being and praised his work. Watch the video below...