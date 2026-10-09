Hyderabad Police Commissioner Calls Out Jr NTR Fans Over His Fake Image, Asks Actor To Take Note Amid Janhvi Kapoor's AI Song Row

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar called on actor Jr NTR to take note of the alleged misuse of his image by some of the actor’s fans amid the controversy surrounding an AI-generated video featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR. Sajjanar flagged the circulation of a fake image showing him making an arrest and urged social media users not to believe or share unverified content.

The commissioner addressed Jr NTR directly in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), after an image claiming that an arrest had been made in connection with the controversial deepfake video began circulating online. The image was shared by an X page but was later deleted.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Tags Jr NTR

Resharing the image, Sajjanar clarified that it was not genuine and had been generated using artificial intelligence. He wrote, “This is an AI-generated image, not a genuine photograph. Please do not fall for such deepfakes or share them without verifying their authenticity.”

He also highlighted the growing problem of AI-generated misinformation and urged people to verify online content before sharing it.

“With AI-generated images becoming increasingly realistic, it is important to question what we see online. Just because a photograph looks convincing does not mean it is real. Misinformation spreads faster when people share content without checking the facts,” he added, tagging the Hyderabad Police and cybercrime police handles.

Sajjanar then addressed the actor directly, writing, “I ask @tarak9999 garu take note of the misuse of my image by some of his fans.”

This is an AI-generated image, not a genuine photograph. Please do not fall for such deepfakes or share them without verifying their authenticity. With AI-generated images becoming increasingly realistic, it is important to question what we see online. Just because a photograph looks convincing does not mean it is real. Misinformation spreads faster when people share content without checking the facts. I ask @tarak9999 garu take note of the misuse of my image by some of his fans. CC: @CyberCrimeshyd @hydcitypolice — V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC_IPS) October 8, 2026

The X account that initially shared the image reportedly deleted the post and apologised to Sajjanar in the comments section of his post. However, some Jr NTR fans defended the actor and argued that those sharing the image were not genuine fans of the star.

Jr NTR has not yet responded to the commissioner's post.

What Is The Janhvi Kapoor-Jr NTR Deepfake Controversy?

The incident comes after an AI-morphed video featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR, using visuals from their song Chuttamalle from the film Devara, circulated on social media. The controversy drew attention to the misuse of artificial intelligence to manipulate images and videos of public figures without their consent.

Janhvi responded to the incident with a lengthy note, raising concerns about women's autonomy, personal boundaries and the way they are treated online.

“What a woman is comfortable with, where she draws the line, and what she chooses to do with her body are decisions that belong exclusively to her. This goes far beyond the AI videos I have dealt with over the last few days, or anything I have personally experienced throughout my career. It is about the larger reality of being a woman, the gaze, the judgement, the constant negotiation for safety, and the feeling that our boundaries somehow remain open to interpretation,” read a portion of her statement.

Jr NTR also vowed to take legal action against those responsible for creating and circulating the manipulated video.