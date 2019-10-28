Hugh Jackman has a very special Diwali wish for his Indian fans

Apart from all the glamourous Bollywood Diwali bashes, there’s one more thing that has made Diwali special this year.
We were not even done looking at our favourite Bollywood celebrities celebrate Diwali and received yet another surprise.
‘Wolverine’ aka Hugh Jackman has a special Diwali wish for his Indian fans. Hugh Jackman on Sunday took to his Instagram story to wish his Indian fans a Happy Diwali.
"Happy Diwali to all who celebrate!" Jackman posted on his story.
Well, it is indeed a Happy Diwali for ‘X-Men’ fans.
Hugh Jackman has a huge fan base in India. The actor is loved for his portrayal of ‘Wolverine’ in the X-Men franchise. Jackman recently announced his exit from the franchise after 16 years.
This is not the first time Hugh Jackman has sent a special message for his Indian fans. Last year, in April, Jackman had thanked his Indian fans for all the love and support he’s received over the years. He recorded a special video for his fans and the video touched several hearts. In the video, Jackman can be heard saying, "It’s been an amazing journey and your support over 17 years, honestly, it touches me."
On the work front, the 50-year old Australian actor was last seen in Logan.
Avengers: Endgame star Josh Brolin earlier this year had wished his Indian fans a Happy Holi. He posted a throwback picture of himself enjoying the festival during his visit in India.
Well, it’s nice to see Hollywood stars appreciating their Indian fan base and learning more about their culture.
