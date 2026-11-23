Koi Mil Gaya Actor Anuj Pandit Sharma Ties The Knot With Prabhjyot Chawla | Photos via Instagram

Actor Anuj Pandit Sharma, fondly remembered by audiences as Bittu Sardar from Hrithik Roshan's 2003 film Koi... Mil Gaya, has begun a new chapter in his personal life. The actor tied the knot with Prabhjyot Chawla in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Anuj shared pictures and glimpses of the celebrations on social media, giving fans a look at his special day.

The couple's wedding celebrations combined Hindu and Sikh traditions. The ceremonies included pheras around the sacred fire, followed by the signing of official marriage documents at a gurdwara.

For the occasion, Anuj looked elegant in an off-white embroidered sherwani, while Prabhjyot chose a traditional pink bridal lehenga. Pictures from the intimate celebrations captured the couple's happiness and the warmth of their special occasion.

According to her social media profile, Prabhjyot Chawla is the founder of a health and wellness platform and is also associated with the fitness industry.

Who Is Anuj Pandit Sharma? A Look At His Acting Career

Anuj became popular after playing Bittu Sardar in Koi... Mil Gaya (2003), starring Hrithik Roshan. The same year, he also appeared in the horror anthology film Darna Mana Hai.

He continued to explore different roles in Bollywood, featuring in films such as Say Salaam India (2007) and Total Siyapaa (2014). In the latter, he played Manav, the brother of Yami Gautam's character.

Anuj also made a mark on television. He portrayed Joginder "Jogi" Khurrana in the second season of Parvarrish, which aired between 2015 and 2016. He later appeared as Sunny in the comedy series Aadat Se Majboor (2017-2018).

Apart from films and television, Anuj has also been part of digital entertainment. In 2021, he played Utpal in the short-form comedy web series Bamini and Boys.

The actor is currently associated with the upcoming project Common Aadmi. Apart from acting in the project, he has also contributed as a writer. Directed by Khushal S Rathore, the project features an ensemble cast that includes Rituparna Sengupta, Sonali Kulkarni, Brijendra Kala and Alka Amin.

Anuj has also explored music videos alongside his acting career. He featured in Zee Music Company's song Meri Heeriyyee alongside Kanikka Kapur and was also associated with the music video Tere Vaaste.

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