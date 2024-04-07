 Hrithik Roshan Lauds Kunal Kemmu In Lootcase, Calls Him 'Brilliant Actor': 'Hearing Rave Reviews For His Madgaon Express As Well'
Kunal Kemmu's directorial debut, 'Madgaon Express', is currently creating a storm at the box office.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, April 07, 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Actor Hrithik Roshan recently showered praise on Kunal Kemmu for his movie, 'Lootcase,' and also acknowledged positive feedback about 'Madgaon Express.' Hrithik on Sunday took to his X (formerly Twitter) to commend Kunal.

The actor reviewed the 2020 comedy-thriller, 'Lootcase,' directed by Rajesh Krishnan, and hailed Kunal as a 'brilliant actor'. He also sent his best wishes to the entire team for the 'fun film'.

He wrote, "I just saw Lootcase. Loved it !! Kunal Khemu is such a brilliant actor. Been hearing rave reviews for his Madgaon Express as well. But Lootcase is just terrific. My belated congratulations to its director Rajesh Krishnan and all the actors and entire team! What a fun film! (Accompanied by an oncoming fist emoji."

As soon as the 'Fighter' actor posted the review, fans chimed in the comment section. One user commented, "Lootcase is so underrated. Also, you should watch Kunal Khemu's Madgaon Express as well, it's even funnier." Another user wrote, "Time to rewatch." Kunal is a brilliant actor, best wishes for his movie," added a third user.

On the professional front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in the patriotic action thriller, Fighter, starring Deepika Padukone, Karan Singh Grover, Anil Kapoor, and others in key roles.

The movie delves into the life of an Indian Air Force pilot, portrayed by Hrithik Roshan, and his journey to protect his nation and loved ones.

