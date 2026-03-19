Hrithik Roshan And Karan Johar Create A Storm, But End Up Leaving Behind A Mess |

At the slate launch of Amazon Prime, the biggest surprise was Hrithik Roshan, who has turned producer with two upcoming projects. Hosted by none other than Karan Johar, he welcomed Hrithik on stage with a stellar introduction.

What followed was the trailer of ‘Storm’, which was dark, exciting, and one of the best ones to come out in the last two months at least. Starring Parvathy Thiruvothu, Alaya F, and Saba Azad, it marks Hrithik’s debut as a producer with his banner, HRX Films, partnering with Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Ajitpal Singh (Tabbar), it has been co-produced with Hrithik’s brother, Eshaan Roshan. ‘Storm’ is a Mumbai-based thriller about five women—each nursing wounds, dreams, and deadly secrets—who are drawn into a web of deception that threatens to crush them or set them free when a sustainable housing project unravels into a deadly scam.

Amid all these announcements, Hrithik playfully asked Karan for advice and any tips for being a producer. To which Karan rightfully pointed out that he comes from a family of successful film folk, apart from having grown up on film sets, being a child actor, an AD, followed by his mega hit debut.

Then came the promo of ‘Mess’, another production by Hrithik and Eshaan, with a hilarious video of Pratik Gandhi, someone who has severe OCD and needs to control everything in sight, from specks on someone's shoes to uncleaned spectacles. The story is about a motley group of robbers who invade the family house of a man with OCD. They slowly realise it’s not the family but them who need to survive this one-night standoff, aptly titled ‘Mess’.