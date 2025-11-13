How Vipin Sharma Transformed Into A Transgender In Dev Patel's Monkey Man...And Then Became An Evil Politician In Political Thriller Maharani S4 (Exclusive)

Vipin Sharma | X

Vipin Kumar Sharma is an actor, editor, and filmmaker, best known for his powerful performances in Taare Zameen Par, Gangs of Wasseypur, Kick, Paatal Lok, and the 2024 action-thriller Monkey Man. An alumnus of the National School of Drama, New Delhi, he rose to fame with his memorable portrayal of Nandakishore Awasthi in Aamir Khan’s Taare Zameen Par (2007).

Vipin now joins the latest season of Maharani 4 as Rani Bharti’s new nemesis. The political drama, currently streaming on Sony LIV, features Huma Qureshi, Vipin Sharma, Kani Kusruti, Pramod Pathak, Vineet Kumar, Shweta Basu Prasad, and Shardul Bharadwaj. In an exclusive phone conversation with The Free Press Journal, Vipin Sharma talks about his character, preparation, and experience of working on the much-awaited new season. Excerpts:

Q. What drew you to play the Prime Minister and Rani Bharti’s nemesis in Maharani 4?

A. I’ve been wanting to work with Subhash Bhai for the longest time — we’ve known each other for seven or eight years and always stayed in touch. I really admire his work. One day, I suddenly got a call from him, and we chatted about this role. I was already waiting for a good opportunity, and when I heard about the part, I got really excited. I said yes immediately because I’ve always wanted to work with him, and the role itself was so powerful that I couldn’t say no.

Q. Your character is very different from roles you’ve played before. How did you approach this transformation?

A. This time, I was a little extra cautious because the show already has three seasons, a huge fan following, and a strong legacy. Huma, Subhash Bhai, and the whole team have worked hard for a long time, so I wanted to come in fully prepared. I’m always eager to learn new things. A long time ago, I read a book by a Hollywood acting coach, Harold Guskin, who wrote about taking the text off the pages — about how to make lines come alive. I couldn’t quite grasp it at first, so I reached out to a coach in Europe who helped me understand Guskin’s method. His approach is very interesting — it’s more physical than mental. It’s about feeling the words in your body rather than just memorizing them. Remembering the lines isn’t the goal; it’s about internalizing them. I even took a coaching session to practice this technique and prepared thoroughly before joining the show. I wanted to bring something new and not let anyone down.

Q. Villains are loved and hated simultaneously. How do you bring depth without making your character caricaturish?

A. I feel that everyone, at their core, is human. That Buddha nature exists in all of us — I truly believe that. For me, good and bad are for others to judge. When I play a character, I see them as a human being in their purest form. That’s how I approach every role.

Q. Which scene in Maharani 4 challenged you the most, emotionally or mentally, and why?

A. The first promo scene between me and Huma was quite challenging. Since Huma has already played Rani Bharti for three seasons, I was nervous about matching her energy and maintaining the tone of the show. I wanted to ensure that the scene came out the way it should, so I was both excited and a little anxious while shooting it.

Q. Listening to Sanjeev Kumar’s interview on the radio shaped your career in which way? What had he said then?

A. That was a long time ago when I was in high school and just beginning to think about acting. Sanjeev Ji said in that interview, “If you want to become an actor, join theatre.” Those words really stayed with me — they hit home. So I looked for a theatre group in Delhi, started performing, and later joined NSD. His advice truly inspired my journey.

Q. How was it working with Dev Patel in Monkey Man (2024), and how did you prepare for your role in the movie?

A. I met Dev Patel during the shoot of Hotel Mumbai in Mumbai, and we had a brief chat. Later, he told me he remembered that conversation and one of my scenes. When he was writing Monkey Man, he thought of me and actually wrote that role for me — that’s what he said. Working with Dev was amazing. He’s such a grounded, humble, and kind person — very real and generous as a co-actor. We became good friends during the shoot. In Monkey Man, I play a transgender character. I didn’t want to fall into clichés or imitate stereotypes. I wanted the performance to feel natural and human. The only small thing I did — which may have helped subconsciously — was grow my nails and paint them. I also had long hair because of the pandemic, and Dev said, “Let’s use your hair — it looks great.” So I roamed around with nail polish and long hair, which helped me connect with the character’s energy. Other than that, there wasn’t any major preparation because it was a short role with limited scenes. But that physical element — the colors, the nails — helped me stay connected to the character’s essence.