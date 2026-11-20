How To Rob A Bank Review: David Leitch’s Nicholas Hoult-Starrer Has Style, But Little Substance | File photo

Title: How to Rob a Bank



Director: David Leitch



Cast: Nicholas Hoult, Anna Sawai, Pete Davidson, Rhenzy Feliz



Where: In theatres.



Rating: 2 1/2



Review



When bank robbers start treating crime as content creation, the getaway vehicle may as well be a ring light and a YouTube subscription. David Leitch’s How to Rob a Bank turns a familiar heist premise into an internet-savvy spectacle, following the masked gang Who’s Hungry as it robs financial institutions, films the exploits and sells the audacity as rebellion against a system rigged in favour of the wealthy.



Led by Ryan (Nicholas Hoult), the crew includes Emi (Anna Sawai), Vince (Pete Davidson) and Hugo (Rhenzy Feliz), whose grievances range from financial hardship to personal tragedy. Their Robin Hood rhetoric, however, is delivered with the enthusiasm of influencers launching a lifestyle brand. GoPro footage, animated overlays, online tutorials and deliberately manic editing give the robberies a restless, digital-native aesthetic, though the film often confuses visual agitation with genuine excitement.





The premise has potential, particularly its commentary on inequality, corporate greed and the absurdity of institutions that appear more vulnerable to spectacle than scrutiny. Yet Mark Bianculli’s screenplay keeps explaining its politics instead of trusting them to emerge through the action. The characters' backstories are sketched hurriedly, emotional revelations arrive rather late, and the film's anti-establishment posture rarely progresses beyond slogans. It wants to be provocative, entertaining and socially conscious, but occasionally resembles a protest assembled from hashtags.



Actors’ Performance



Hoult gives Ryan a persuasive mix of conviction and calculated swagger, while Sawai adds emotional texture to Emi. Pete Davidson and Rhenzy Feliz add camaraderie, although their characters remain sketchily developed. Zoë Kravitz and John C. Reilly are the film’s most entertaining pairing, their uneasy partnership providing welcome comic relief. Kravitz's eccentric hacker and Reilly's old-school investigator make for an appealing buddy-cop combination that the screenplay never quite exploits. Christian Slater, meanwhile, relishes playing the smug banker audiences are expected to despise.

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Music and Aesthetics



The film's visual language is deliberately hyperactive, mixing saturated imagery, comic-book animation, multiple camera perspectives and digital flourishes to mimic online content. The style is inventive in patches, though the incessant cuts, volume spikes and effects become exhausting. The soundtrack, featuring Billie Eilish, Skepta and Fred again.., amplifies the film's digital swagger, sometimes drowning out dialogue rather than enhancing the action.



FPJ Verdict



How to Rob a Bank has a promising premise, a lively cast and flashes of irreverence, but its rebellion is better packaged than practised. The film makes noise about inequality without digging deep enough to leave a lasting impression.