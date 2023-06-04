How I Met My Life Partner: Ssudeep Sahir gushes, 'I was attracted to Anantica instantly'

Ssudeep Sahir with Anantica | Pic: Instagram/ssudeepsahir

Ironical but true. In 2003, Ssudeep Sahir made his debut with a television show, Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr. And off-screen, that very year, he fell in love with Anantica Sahir. Married for 15 years, Ssudeep’s memories of how he met his wife are crystal clear. He speaks exclusively with The Free Press Journal about his sweet love story. Excerpts:

When and how did you meet your wife Anantica?

I met Anantica in 2003 at a restaurant, Just Around The Corner, which is now known as Eat Around The Corner in Bandra. She was there with a common friend of ours who introduced us.

Who played Cupid?

Neelu, our common friend, was instrumental in getting us together.

What was your initial reaction when you met her?

I was attracted to Anantica instantly. She’s a Punjabi girl and I’m a Punjabi guy from Delhi. We instantly hit it off. It didn’t feel like I had just met her, we talked for 10-15 minutes in our first meeting.

What are the qualities that you like about her?

She is so honest and loving. I’ve never met a person who’s so clean hearted. We shared a vibe which was so new and wonderful, I knew I wanted that forever.

What was the ice-breaker?

Both of us being Punjabi. She was born in Chandigarh and lived in Lucknow for a while and I am a Delhi boy. That did it for us. I was so happy to meet someone who instantly felt like family.

Where did you go for your first date?

Just Around The Corner, where we had met for the first time.

Did you take anything for her on your first date?

No, I didn’t.

Who said I love you first?

I did!

How many times a day would you speak with each other?

We would be on the phone all the time. We used to speak for hours at a stretch. In fact, when she was studying in London (2003) there was no convenience of FaceTime. My phone bills piled up to Rs 1.5 lakhs (a month)! So, I decided to buy a Rs 25,000 ticket and go meet her. Even now when I’m at shoot, I speak to her at-least 4-5 times a day.

Who is more possessive between the two of you?

We are equally possessive about each other.

Who is more short-tempered between the two?

Definitely me 100 per cent.

Who is the more romantic one between the two?

Me again.

What do you fight about?

The games we play as we are extremely competitive.

Who proposed marriage?

This is a funny story. Anantica wanted a proper proposal and I told her that I had planned something (which I hadn’t) and she shouldn’t ruin the excitement. Before we knew, our parents met and our roka was done. So I took her out on her birthday and proposed to her with a basket of roses and a ring planted in it. It was accompanied by gold bangles and earrings. While dropping her home I asked her if I could have the ring back as it was the engagement ring. She couldn’t stop laughing!

Did you face any opposition when you both decided to marry?

Luckily, everything went off smoothly. My parents had a runaway marriage so they were completely cool with it. Her mum had always supported us and loved me. In fact, Anantica took her rishta to her dad, she told him that she liked me.

How has your relationship changed from being boyfriend-girlfriend to now being husband and wife?

It’s been beautiful to spend every day with someone you love. As a boyfriend, there were times when I was over possessive about her. I think it’s a Delhi thing. There would be times when she would be impatient, but as the years went by our friendship became very strong and, trust me, that should be the foundation of a relationship. We are the same as we were, only now, we have a ‘married’ stamp.

What interests do you share?

Thankfully, both of us love shopping, travelling, eating out ,watching movies etc. Our choice of holiday destinations depends on the shopping we have in mind. I remember we used to split the money at the mall and go shopping by ourselves. We are crazy shopaholics. If Anantica has spent 400 dollars and I have spent 220, I will ensure that I spent 180 dollars to make it even total — 400 each. Now the money gets split three-ways as (our son) Arwaan is just like us.

Love for me is...

Happiness!