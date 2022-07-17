How I Met My Life Partner: Shreyas Talpade says, 'A sensible and understanding life partner is always a boon.'

Shreyas Talpade fell in love with Deepti Talpade, just as shown in the movies, at first sight. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor to get to know how love blossomed between the couple. Excerpts:

When and how did you first meet your better half?

I first met my wife in December 2000. I had just started doing television in Marathi, and one of my shows became very popular. She was the GS of her college and met me to invite me to their annual event as a celebrity. For me it was dekha jo tujhe yaar dil main baji guitar!

What was your reaction when you saw her for the first time?

What I really liked about her was her whole demeanour, personality, and patience about everything. When I eventually met her on the day of the event, she came back to drop me, and that’s when we really spoke.

What was the ice-breaker?

Me liking her so much. On the fourth day of meeting her, I realised she was the one. I called her and said, ‘I really like you and would like to marry you’. It came as a huge surprise because she wasn’t expecting it. I guess I told her because my attitude was, why waste time?

Where did you’ll on your first date?

Since I am a hardcore theatre lover, I asked her out for a play, a comedy which we thoroughly enjoyed. I went to drop her off, and that’s when she invited me home. To my surprise, the parents had seen my work on TV, so they asked me to stay back for dinner... and I did. It was a memorable date for us.

What did you take for her on your first date?

So not only on the first date, but whenever we would meet, I would make it a point to take something for her. Either flowers or chocolates or whatever I could afford at that point in time, If not a bunch of roses, at least one rose. Even today, there are times when I surprise her with flowers and chocolates.

Who is more possessive between the two?

I guess Deepti is. You know, it’s wonderful how things change in a relationship over a period of years. Earlier, too, she was possessive, but now she is even more possessive about me.

Who is funnier between the two?

Both, I really thank God for that because we tend to pull each other’s legs. Thankfully, none of us really minds that because we enjoy it.

Who is the cleanliness freak between the two?

Oh my God! Deepti can drive one up the wall! One can really go mad, ensuring that one maintains the cleanliness standards set by her (chuckles).

Who is more short-tempered?

She’s a clinical psychologist by profession. So, I guess she just happens to be a little more understanding and patient. I was short-tempered, but over a period of years, I have learned to control my temper. There are certain things that I am rigid about. If they go differently from the way I want them, my knee-jerk reaction is to flip it.

Would you fight during the courtship days?

We would fight about where we will be meeting, and I used to be the one who would invariably be late for the date. When we fought, she would say sorry first, but I think she knew that once we got married, I would be the one who would be saying sorry first — only kidding (laughs).

Who proposed marriage?

I did.

Did you’ll face any opposition when you were ready to marry?

Well, I am the only son, and she is the only daughter. I was still struggling as an actor and was not settled at all. But her parents luckily were very understanding. My parents were always very happy with the choice, and they were ready.

How has the relationship changed from the time you were boyfriend-girlfriend to now being husband and wife?

Earlier I was the one who was very possessive; now, she is. Deepti keeps saying that she loves me more now than I love her, though earlier, she says I was the one who loved her more. The first year after marriage was a tad tough because suddenly, from boyfriend-girlfriend we were in a husband-wife relationship. I think the boys start expecting a lot from their wives, probably due to conditioning. And that’s where the whole conflict starts — it’s important that we start understanding our wives, especially in the first year of marriage. And to think I was not even there for the first three months because I went to Hyderabad for the shooting of Iqbal, I presume it must have been really tough for her to stay in a new place with the in-laws for three months. When we moved to our house, we began to understand each other better. A sensible and understanding life partner is always a boon.