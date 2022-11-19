How I Met My Life Partner: Abhinav Shukla reveals, 'When Rubina Dilaik said I love you, I said thank you'

Abhinav Shukla with Rubina Dilaik | Pic: Instagram/rubinadilaik

Abhinav Shukla and his wife Rubina Dilaik had a dream marriage in Shimla in 2018. The much-in-love couple had a love story that didn’t include being stuck to the phone 24 x7 during courtship despite living in the cell phone era. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actor for an exclusive chat. Excerpts:

When and how did you first meet Rubina?

I first met her on the sets of the show Choti Bahu. I was doing a cameo in it. We barely said hi to each other. Later, when I went for a Ganpati celebration to one of our common friend’s place, I met her again and was awestruck. The common friend, Baisakhi, was a creative on the show Choti Bahu.

Who played Cupid?

Baisakhi.

What was your initial reaction when you her? Did the bell begin tolling immediately?

I found her very dignified, beautiful and elegant. She was wearing a saree and yes, the bells started ringing immediately, not for Rubina though. For her it happened only after a few meetings.

Did you guys exchange numbers?

We first exchanged email ids. I commented on her picture on Instagram and she replied back. I was asking for her number but she sent me her email id. So I wrote an email asking for her number.

What was the ice-breaker?

Well I photographed her… and I guess that was the ice-breaker.

After you came home, did you keep thinking about her and thought about meeting up?

Absolutely!

Who took the initiative to fix a date?

I asked her out but she picked me up to go to a place, impromptu. It was a cafe in Versova.

Did you go Dutch?

No! Since I asked her out, I oughta pay.

What did you take for her on your first date; flowers/ chocolates etc?

Hair spray! I find flowers very cliche. I was planning to get something assuming that she will be late for her date just like all people in this city, but she wasn’t. I was shopping for some stuff when she arrived. I had a hair spray in my shopping bag which I offered her as a welcome gift. Of course humour was intended.

Who said ‘I love you’ first?

She did. And I was daft enough to say, ‘Thank you’. I was caught by surprise.

How many times in a day would you speak with her?

We were not those 24X7 on the phone types.

Who is more possessive? She or you?

Well it depends… It keeps changing.

Who is the funnier one between the two?

I guess I am. No, I don’t guess… I am!

Who is the cleanliness freak?

She is the one… but I keep my stuff more organised.

Who is short tempered?

I am. I react before she completes narrating an incident.

Would you fight during your courtship days?

Fights are normal. We did have arguments but they were over petty issues. She was always the one to say sorry first.

Who proposed marriage?

I did. I had made an elaborate plan but it failed. I was planning to propose to her on a summit of a mountain but we were not able to complete the climb because of bad weather. So I proposed to her on the balcony of our home.

Did you face any opposition when you guys decided to marry?

Nope. I guess our parents knew both have found a good partner for themselves.

How has your relationship changed from being boyfriend- girlfriend to being husband-wife?

It hasn’t changed much. It’s just that we both have been busy doing what we love and get less dedicated time to spend with each other.

What do you call Rubina affectionately?

I call her Uuuuubiiiii, like how a child will say ruby without pronouncing r.

What is the best compliment you have paid her?

I call her an achiever.

Love is…

Care, understanding, sacrifice and hope.