House Of The Dragon Season 3 Episode 8 Ending Explained: Did Rhaenyra Targaryen Kill Helaena? Here's What Happens In The Final Scene

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 8 ending explained |

House of the Dragon Season 3 ended with the release of finale episode, Episode 8, on August 9, 2026. In India, House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 8 released at 6.30 am on August 10. The highlight of the season remained to be the Battle of Tumbleton and Helaena Targaryen's death. Let us take a look at what happened in the final scene of the show.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 8 Ending Explained

The Battle of Tumbleton quickly turns into one of the bloodiest clashes of the season as Daemon Targaryen arrives to confront the Hightower forces backing Prince Daeron, with Lord Corlys Velaryon caught in the middle after being taken hostage by Ormund Hightower. Ser Gwayne Hightower initially tries to use Corlys as leverage while negotiating with Daemon, but their exchange soon turns to Rhaenyra's claim to the Iron Throne and whether Westeros is ready to accept a woman as its ruler, with Daemon pointing to Rhaenys, Corlys' late wife, who was herself passed over in the succession dispute.

HOUSE OF THE DRAGON Season 3 has ended. 🐉



The fourth and final season is set to premiere in 2028. pic.twitter.com/4vgTu3E0Dv — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) August 10, 2026

The situation takes a deadly turn when Ser Ulf arrives on Silver wing and loses control, unleashing devastating dragon fire that tears through Tumbleton, killing soldiers from both sides as well as civilians and reducing large parts of the town to chaos and flames. Amid the destruction, Ormund Hightower is killed by Ser Roderick Dustin, known as Roddy the Ruin. As the devastation becomes impossible to contain, Corlys finds Daemon and warns him that the town is effectively lost, forcing them to realise that continuing the battle would only result in more unnecessary deaths.

Rhaenyra and Alicent both realizing that Helaena is dead omg... I loved this parallel #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/eeMLjvAoYl — ★ (@POPin4k) August 10, 2026

Why Did Helaena Targaryen Die?

Season 3 ended on a tragic note with Helaena's death. After Rhaenyra confined her to the Red Keep, Helaena struggled with the loss of her freedom and was left deeply distressed. When Rhaenyra entered her room, she found Helaena had taken her own life by jumping from the window. Rhaenyra then noticed that Helaena had already carved a depiction of her death into a piece of cloth. Even though Rhaenyra did not kill Helaena, but it seemed like she indirectly did so after making her suffer because of confinement. She quietly closed the doors, seemingly choosing to move forward and leave the painful past behind.

All the episodes of House of the Dragon Season 3 are currently available to stream on Jio Hotstar in India.