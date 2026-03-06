Hoppers Review: Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan Lead A Tale Of Robot Beavers & Big Ideas |

Title: Hoppers

Director: Daniel Chong

Cast: Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan, Jon Hamm, Kathy Najimy

Where: In theatres.

Rating: ***1/2

Hoppers Review: Piper Curda, Bobby Moynihan Of Robot Beavers and Big Ideas

Pixar has long mastered the art of turning unlikely ideas into emotionally resonant cinema. With Hoppers, the studio takes perhaps one of its strangest leaps yet and somehow lands gracefully. What begins as a familiar environmental fable soon transforms into a wildly inventive adventure involving robotic animals, political squabbles among woodland creatures and a young activist who quite literally becomes a beaver to save her beloved forest.

The film centres on Mabel Tanaka, a rebellious college student whose childhood memories of a tranquil glade make her fiercely protective of the land. When the town’s ambitious mayor proposes a beltway through the area, Mabel refuses to accept the destruction of the habitat she cherishes. Salvation arrives through an improbable scientific experiment that allows her consciousness to be transferred into a robotic beaver, enabling her to infiltrate the forest community and rally its inhabitants.

The premise may sound cheerfully absurd, but Hoppers thrives on precisely that unpredictability. Once Mabel enters the animal world, the story expands into a lively ecosystem of personalities, alliances and rivalries. A council of creatures debates survival strategies while predators and prey negotiate the realities of nature with surprising frankness. The film’s humour is energetic and occasionally anarchic, yet it never strays too far from its emotional core.

Beneath the playful chaos lies a gentle reflection on grief, belonging and responsibility toward the natural world. The threatened glade carries personal significance for Mabel, representing both childhood memory and emotional refuge. Pixar handles this emotional thread with quiet sensitivity, allowing the spectacle to coexist with moments of reflection.

While the narrative sometimes feels slightly overstuffed with ideas, its imaginative momentum rarely falters. The film may not quite match the profound emotional depth of Pixar’s finest classics, yet its originality and spirited storytelling make it one of the studio’s most refreshingly unconventional offerings in recent years.

Actors’ Performance

The voice cast delivers performances that complement the film’s eccentric tone. Piper Curda anchors the story with a spirited portrayal of Mabel, capturing both the impulsiveness of youthful activism and the vulnerability that lies beneath her defiance. Even while inhabiting an unlikely mechanical beaver form, the character retains a recognisable human heart.

Jon Hamm lends smooth confidence to the role of the town’s mayor, portraying him as a polished political operator whose motivations gradually acquire nuance. Bobby Moynihan brings warmth and gentle humour to George, the philosophical beaver king whose faith in cooperation forms the moral centre of the story.

The supporting cast adds further colour. Meryl Streep’s imperious insect queen commands attention despite limited screen time, while Dave Franco injects sly energy into a mischievous young creature navigating his own transformation.

Music and Aesthetics

Visually, Hoppers showcases Pixar’s trademark technical finesse. The forest environment is rendered with impressive detail, from shimmering water and dense foliage to the carefully constructed architecture of the beavers’ dam. The natural world feels tactile and immersive.

The film’s action sequences are staged with lively inventiveness, while the musical score shifts fluidly between gentle pastoral themes and more energetic passages that accompany the story’s wilder moments.

FPJ Verdict

Overall, the premise may be unusual, yet the heart remains unmistakably Pixar, a lively reminder that animation can still surprise.