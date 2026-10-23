Hope Review: Na Hong-jin’s Alien Invasion Is Chaotic, Inventive And Unsettling | File photo

Title: Hope



Director: Na Hong-jin



Cast: Hwang Jung-min, Zo In-sung, Jung Ho-yeon, Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander, Taylor Russell, Cameron Britton



Where: In theatres.



Rating: 3 1/2 Stars



Review



In Hope, even a sleepy Korean township near the Demilitarised Zone cannot enjoy a quiet day without an unidentified creature turning the neighbourhood into a demolition site. Director Na Hong-jin, returning after a decade-long absence, opens with a mutilated animal, baffled hunters and a police chief who soon discovers that paperwork is of little use when confronted with something decidedly unearthly.





Hwang Jung-min plays Bum-seok, the local police chief, while Zo In-sung’s hunter Sung-ki and Hoyeon’s rookie officer Sung-ae join the increasingly chaotic fight. What begins as an investigation erupts into vehicular mayhem, explosive confrontations and grotesque encounters, as Na gleefully mixes science fiction, horror, action and broad comedy.



The first hour builds suspense by withholding the creature, allowing destruction and uncertainty to do the talking. When the revelations arrive, they complicate the familiar humans-versus-monsters formula, raising uncomfortable questions about prejudice and our instinct to destroy what we do not understand. The supposed invaders become more than convenient targets, exposing the aggression and self-interest beneath the defenders’ bravado.



At 160 minutes, however, Hope occasionally mistakes relentless movement for narrative progress. Extended chases and repeated confrontations dilute the early tension, while some character arcs remain sketchy. Even so, Na’s unpredictable approach keeps the film from settling into familiar creature-feature territory.

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Actors’ Performance



Hwang makes Bum-seok an engaging mixture of bluster, fear and belated compassion, lending the conventional action hero welcome human frailty. Hoyeon brings infectious energy and sharp comic timing to Sung-ae, often stealing scenes with her fearless approach to danger. Zo In-sung provides a swaggering counterpoint, though his broadly drawn character sometimes slips into caricature. Michael Fassbender, Alicia Vikander and Taylor Russell occupy a mysterious subplot that arrives too late to give their characters much depth.



Music and Aesthetics



Cinematographer Hong Kyung-pyo gives the carnage a kinetic sweep, using fluid camera movements to make the destruction feel immediate rather than merely noisy. Michael Abels’ score shifts between ominous unease and propulsive intensity, while the creature designs and practical effects deliver memorably repulsive imagery. Occasional digital rough edges undermine the illusion, and the abrupt swings between horror and comedy will not appeal to everyone. Still, the film’s visual audacity gives its mayhem a distinctive character.



FPJ Verdict



Overall, the film’s uneven pacing and sketchy characterisation keep it from reaching its full potential, but Na Hong-jin’s willingness to challenge genre conventions makes this an unusually adventurous creature feature.