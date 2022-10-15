Honsla Rakh director Amarjit Singh Saron recalls Shehnaaz Gill being 'evidently broken' after Sidharth Shukla's death

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla | File photo

Punjab movie industry's new movie hitmaker, Amarjit Singh Saron seems to have crack the code. With two huge blockbusters, 'Saunkan Saunkne' and 'Honsla Rakh' with a whopping box office collection, the director is all set for his next release 'Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne' starring Diljit Dosanjh and Sargun Mehta.

Amarjit Singh Saron's 'Honsla Rakh' gained nationwide recognition as it starred Shehnaaz Gill who'd just been recovering from a major loss at the time. The family entertainer became a huge hit and struck a chord with the audience.

Recalling his first tryst with Bollywood media during the promotions of 'Honsla Rakh', Amarjit shares, "All this love that came our way has been overwhelming and it has pushed me further to make a good film not just catering to North India. I was a newbie when I did my first film with Shehnaaz Gill who was a star even then. We worked together in 'Honsla Rakh' and plan to churn out more superhit films together."

Talking about his equation with the hot new Bollywood face Shehnaaz, Amarjit shares, 'Even today, we chat on a regular movies, discussing movies, potential scripts. We had almost finished filming 'Honsla Rakh' when the tragedy struck with Shehnaaz. She has this childlike innocence and every one on the sets love working with her, for her. When she resumed her work after the personal loss, she appeared evidently broken but was a thorough professional. Watching our bubbly effervescent girl go quiet was tough for all of us. It made us upset too but the show must go on and no one teaches me better than Shehnaaz does. She's a great human and that also reflects in her work. She's a great actor but also a very kind human.'

'We've done two films together and are in talks for more in the future. Hopefully something works out real soon,' Amarjit adds.