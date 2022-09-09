Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar's Divorce: Singer pays Rs 1 crore alimony

Punjabi singer and rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh and Shalini Talwar are officially divorced. For those unversed, the singer was in a legal battle with Shalini after she had filed a case of domestic violence against him and his family in 2021.

According to a report in India Today, Honey Singh has paid an alimony of Rs 1 crore for the divorce settlement. On September 8, Honey Singh and Shalini reportedly reached a settlement for alimony and maintenance during mediation proceedings in Delhi's Saket court.

The singer gave a cheque of Rs 1 crore as alimony to Shalini in a sealed envelope. Reportedly, the next hearing of the case will be on March 20, 2023, in which the next motion will be heard.

Last year, Shalini had said that she was subjected to numerous incidents of physical, verbal, mental, and emotional abuse at the hands of her husband and his family.

She claimed that the singer beat her many times in the last few years and she is constantly living under fear as he and his family have threatened her with physical harm.

Sakshi had also levelled cheating allegations against Honey Singh, saying that he used to frequently have casual sex with multiple women, not wear his wedding ring, and mercilessly beat her for releasing their marriage pictures online.

However, the rapper had issued a statement to refute all the allegations and had said that he is 'deeply pained and distressed'.

Honey Singh and Shalini had tied the knot on January 23, 2011.