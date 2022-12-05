HIT 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Adivi Sesh's film earns Rs 28.1 crore

HIT 2, headlined by Adivi Sesh, is enjoying a dream run at the box office. After the success of Major, the actor is back in a hardcore action thriller that’s taken the nation by storm.

HIT 2 has been doing well at the box office and the film has raked in Rs 28.1 crore in just its opening weekend, performing better than some recent big-ticket releases.

In fact, the Adivi Sesh-starrer has had one of the best opening weekends, elbowing out films like Drishyam 2, Bhediya and Action Hero.

Interestingly, HIT 2’s numbers were almost equal to the collective figures of these three films in terms of its performance in the North belt, a huge feat for a film to achieve.

After three consecutive 200k+ days at the US box office and a raging Indian box office, HIT 2 broke even for its distributors and all parties yesterday. Starting Monday, every penny the film earns will be the profit made for all stakeholders.

Post COVID-19, the occurrence of a clean hit status is rare among films, even rarer for thrillers. This is a testimony to Adivi Sesh’s unwavering popularity, and the atmospheric film directed By Sailesh Kolanu.