His first successful defence shot: Cricketer Rishabh Pant reportedly blocks Urvashi Rautela on WhatsApp

Just when the rumours of Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant and Bollywood actress Urvashi Rautela had started to fade away, media reports revealed that the Delhi born cricketer has blocked Urvashi on WhatsApp because he did not want to take anything forward.

Urvashi and Rishabh were spotted on a dinner date in Mumbai around the time of West Indies series. However, the speculation of them dating turned out to be false as he uploaded a picture with his girlfriend Isha Negi.

As reported by Pinkvilla, Urvashi has tried to get in touch with the cricketer but Rishabh did not show interest in taking things forward. He instead blocked her on WhatsApp. Apparently, Uravashi and Rishabh mutually decided to block eachother.

Rishabh posted a picture with his girlfriend and captioned it as "I like me better when I'm with you,"