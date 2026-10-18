'His Absence Has Left A Void...': Neeti Mohan's Father Dies At 72; Dia Mirza, Shreya Ghoshal, Rahul Vaidya And Others Offer Condolences

Neeti Mohan Remembers Father As Family's 'Guiding Light' | Photo Via Instagram

Singer Neeti Mohan’s father, Brij Mohan Sharma, who was a government officer and writer, passed away on October 15 at the age of 72. He was also the father of actress Mukti Mohan, dancer Shakti Mohan and Kriti Mohan. Neeti shared the news on Sunday, October 18, through an emotional social media post, remembering her father as the guiding force and pillar of their family. The cause of his demise has not been disclosed.

Neeti Mohan's Father Brij Mohan Sharma Dies At 72

Sharing the news, Neeti wrote, "A loving husband and a father, a guiding light, and the pillar of our family. His wisdom, kindness, values, and unconditional love will forever remain in our hearts. Though he is no longer with us, his blessings, teachings, and beautiful memories will continue to guide us throughout our lives."

Check it out:

Neeti Mohan Remembers Father As Family's 'Guiding Light'

“His absence has left a void that can never be filled, but his love will live on in our hearts forever. May his noble soul rest in eternal peace. We will miss you Papa,” she added.

Celebrities Offer Condolences

Soon after the announcement, several members of the film and music industries offered their condolences to Neeti and her family.

Among those who paid tribute were Neha Dhupia, Shreyas Talpade, Maniesh Paul, Shreya Ghoshal, Nikita Gandhi, Gauahar Khan, Tahira Kashyap, Dia Mirza, Aparshakti Khurana, Himesh Reshammiya, Shankar Mahadevan, and Rahul Vaidya, who extended their support to the family during this difficult time.

Brij Mohan Sharma played a significant role in the lives and careers of his four daughters, Neeti, Shakti, Mukti and Kriti Mohan. He supported their ambitions and encouraged them to pursue their dreams, standing by them as they carved their own paths in the entertainment industry.