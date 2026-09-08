'Hindu-Muslim Mein Ghusna Nahi Hai...': Nikki Tamboli-Arbaz Patel On Audience's Misconception About Them; React To What Religion Their Kids Will Follow

Nikki Tamboli-Arbaz Patel On Their Religion | Instagram

Reality show stars Nikki Tamboli and Arbaz Patel started dating each other in 2024 after they participated together in Bigg Boss Marathi season 5. The two have been going strong, and their respective Instagram accounts are filled with pictures and videos of them together. The two recently featured in a song together and, in an interview, opened up about their inter-faith relationship. They also reacted to the comment which asked about what religion their future kids will follow.

During an interview with Filmygyan, when the couple was asked about a misconception that the audience has about them, Nikki said, "Religion! It is not a misconception, but people talk a lot about the religion, and we absolutely ignore it with grace. We don't want to hurt anyone. Whatever they want to think, let them think about it; we will do what we want to do. Our intent is good; we don't want to hurt anyone. We talk about it in interviews, but we speak about it with dignity."

Arbaz added, "Hum logo ko uss mein ghusna hie nahi hai, ke Hindu-Muslim, religion, and all." Nikki further said, "For us, religion is not important; for us, humanity is important."

Nikki Tamboli-Arbaz Patel On What Religion Their Kids Would Follow

Reacting to the comment that asked about what religion their future kids would follow, Nikki quickly replied, "Government has said that the kids would follow the religion of mother; that law is applied. So, guys, please educate yourself first and then comment."

Nikki Tamboli-Arbaz Patel Breakup Rumours

A few days ago, Nikki and Arbaz had unfollowed each other on Instagram and shared cryptic posts about breakup and cheating. Netizens felt that the two had broken up. However, later, it was revealed that it was just a promotional stint for their song, Kisi Aur Ki Gali.