Hina Khan REACTS to breakup rumours with boyfriend Rocky: 'My friends were really scared'

Hina Khan reacts to her breakup rumours | Instagram

Actress Hina Khan recently made headlines for her cryptic 'betrayal' post on social media. She later revealed that it was a promotional strategy by revealing her upcoming project 'Shadyantra'.

However, her post led towards breakup rumours with her long-time boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

Talking about the rumours, which made a lot of headlines, Hina told Bollywood Bubble, “There were a few articles about the breakup rumours. But no! There is nothing like that, I am very happy in my love life. God has been kind. But ya, what to do, I knew this would happen. Friends will understand that when you are talking to them over messages, that is some promotional thing but the rest of them were really scared."

Talking about her beau Rocky's reaction to the rumours, the actress said, "No, he is a different person altogether. He doesn’t care about all these things. I did receive a lot of messages asking if everything was okay. A lot of friends messaged me, Karishma Tanna and others messaged me, ‘Is everything okay? What is happening?’ I said it’s a promotional story."

Hina and her filmmaker-boyfriend Rocky have been together for several years now. They met on the sets of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Hina took her relationship to the next level when she said 'yes' to Rocky's proposal on Bigg Boss 11.