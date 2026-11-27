Himesh Reshammiya Brings Back Iconic 'Naam Hai Tera' After Years, Announces 2.0 Version; Here's When It Releases |

Himesh Reshammiya has announced a revamped version of his popular track Naam Hai Tera, titled Naam Hai Tera 2.0. The singer took to social media to share the announcement, addressing his fans as 'Vivaan' and revealing that the iconic melody is returning in a new avatar. He also announced that the revamped version will be released on November 28, 2026.

Sharing the announcement, Himesh wrote, "Hello Vivaan, Naam Hai Tera has always been close to my heart, and the historic love you all have given it makes it even more special."

He further teased the new version, writing, "Ab itne saalon baad, bringing back this iconic melody But VIVAAN STYLE - NAAM HAI TERA 2.0, keep guessing."

Released in 2006 as part of Himesh Reshammiya's debut solo album Aap Kaa Surroor, Naam Hai Tera went on to become one of the most memorable tracks of his music career. Composed and sung by Himesh, with lyrics penned by Sameer, the romantic melody struck a chord with listeners and became particularly popular for its soulful tune and Himesh's distinctive vocal style. The music video also featured Deepika Padukone before her Bollywood debut, adding to its nostalgic appeal. The song was among the highlights of an album that reportedly sold 1.3 million units, making it one of the best-selling non-film music albums of 2006.

Himesh is currently associated with Gunmaaster G9 as its music composer, with the film featuring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh. However, he has not confirmed whether Naam Hai Tera 2.0 is connected to the film.

The big-screen reunion of Emraan Hashmi, Himesh Reshammiya and director Aditya Datt is finally here! Their much-awaited film Gunmaaster G9 has hit theatres on November 27, 2026, bringing the trio together nearly two decades after their 2005 film Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Genelia Deshmukh in the lead roles, the action-romance also features Aparshakti Khurana. Himesh, who is known for delivering several popular Bollywood soundtracks, has returned as the film's music composer, adding another layer of nostalgia to the reunion. With Emraan and Genelia sharing screen space and the Aashiq Banaya Aapne team coming together once again, Gunmaaster G9 has generated curiosity among fans even before its theatrical release.

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