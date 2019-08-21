Highlights from Day 1 at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

The 28th Batch of six Gen Next Designers presented by INIFD opened the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 with scintillating collections that captivated the attention of the audience.
The label ‘Amaaré’ by Sahib Bhatia brought on the ramp a sleek men’s wear line, which revealed modern as well as New Age silhouettes with minute touches of Japanese fashion.
Gaurav Singh’s ‘Anatomy’ label had an unconventional design sensibility. The collection ‘Kadali Patram’, unveils the beauty of a banana leaf’s shape, texture and feel spurred Gaurav’s creativity and the result was a line of soft flowing but bold silhouettes with amazing drapes and dynamic curves.
The ‘Zilzom’ label by Stanzin Palmo was a poetic fashionable offering inspired by the beauty of Ladakh.
The Little Things Studio’ by Ankita Srivastava, a textile design graduate from NIFT, New Delhi. Her collection “Not so Perfect” was aimed at the sartorial requirements of diverse women that told a story with prints.
Akanksha Aggarwal’s “Noié Noéi” Winter/Festive 2019 collection concentrated on zero wastage.
Manjushree Saikia’s label ‘Ura Maku’ unveiled her “Dawn to Reality” collection that was a fashionable amalgamation of timeless silhouettes and handmade textiles.
Strengthening the notion that people are beautiful in all shapes and sizes, Rixi and Tinka Bhatia’s ‘half Full CURVE’, promoted body positivity with their collection “Gulab Bagh”. While plus-size fashion is a relatively new concept from Indian designers, the label presented its range of luxury fashion for curvy women.
Ensuring that their every collection at fashion weeks is a well-researched study of Indian arts and crafts, Vineet Kataria and Rahul Arya for their label ‘Vineet Rahul’ unveiled “Pichwai” a range that was replete with all the beautiful textiles and crafts of India.
Malvika Mohanan came on the ramp as the showstopper in a pair of teal blue flared pants splashed with metallic polka dots and a sexy bralette, with a sheer jacket that was a great and colourful end to the very interesting line.
Contemporary art and fashion made a big splash in different forms for the Poochki and The Pot Plant shows. Dividing the venue into two sections for the brands Poochki, and The Pot Plant the show took an interesting form by way of presentation.
Designer Nachiket Barve has collaborated with handbags brand – Caprese, to launch his latest collection ‘Passport Princesses’.
Two successful decades in fashion is a great achievement for any designer and Payal Singhal has not only carved a niche for herself in the country but also got a loyal following around the globe. Her celebratory collection called “Gypsies and Bohemia” chalked out her DNA and inspirations perfectly.
Selecting her showstoppers carefully to match the theme of the show, there was glamorous, bohemia with a gypsy touch when Payal brought Bollywood’s favourite couple, Shibani Dandekar (who is Payal’s favourite muse) and her beau the very handsome Farhan Akhtar. The pair looked ultra-stylish in coordinated ecru creations. Shibani looked dazzling in a georgette lehenga and choli topped with a tasselled, 3D embellished cropped blouse; while Farhan looked totally dashing in a printed kurta, churidars and dupatta. The ensembles were splashed with exciting neon wool, floral zardosi work as Shibani and Farhan strutted down the catwalk in perfect unison.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)