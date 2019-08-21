Highlights from Day 1 at Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019

The 28th Batch of six Gen Next Designers presented by INIFD opened the Lakmé Fashion Week Winter/Festive 2019 with scintillating collections that captivated the attention of the audience.

The label ‘Amaaré’ by Sahib Bhatia brought on the ramp a sleek men’s wear line, which revealed modern as well as New Age silhouettes with minute touches of Japanese fashion.

Gaurav Singh’s ‘Anatomy’ label had an unconventional design sensibility. The collection ‘Kadali Patram’, unveils the beauty of a banana leaf’s shape, texture and feel spurred Gaurav’s creativity and the result was a line of soft flowing but bold silhouettes with amazing drapes and dynamic curves.