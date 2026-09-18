'Hi, Little Guy!': Millie Bobby Brown, 22, Welcomes Second Baby With Husband Jake Bongiovi Via Adoption; Check Out FIRST Photo

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi Welcome Second Child | Photo Via Instagram

Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, have expanded their family once again, welcoming their second child, a baby boy, through adoption.

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi Welcome Second Child

Millie shared the happy news on Instagram on September 17, posting an adorable photo of her newborn son’s tiny hand. Alongside the sweet picture, she wrote, "hi little guy!" She also appeared to celebrate the milestone with a "Mom" ring visible in the photo.

Check it out:

Welcomed Daughter In 2025

Brown, 22, and Bongiovi, 24, the son of rock icon Jon Bon Jovi, previously became parents to a baby girl in August 2025, whom they also welcomed through adoption. The couple has now begun another new chapter as a family of four.

Keeping Family Life Private

The couple have generally kept their family life away from the spotlight, choosing to share only select glimpses of their personal lives with fans. Their latest announcement offers a rare and intimate look at their growing family.

From Romance To Parenthood

Brown and Bongiovi first sparked romance rumors in 2021 before tying the knot in 2024. Since their marriage, the pair have continued to build their life together while keeping much of their relationship private.

'Adoption Was Always Part Of My Future': Millie Bobby Brown

Earlier this year, the actress hinted that she and her husband might adopt more children in the future. “Hopefully one day that’s in my future,” Brown told Kylie Kelce on the June 11 episode of Not Gonna Lie. "

But for me, adoption was always a part of my future. Adoption is love. Adoption is forever."

She also shared that she learned a lot about the adoption process while studying to become a social worker.

Work Front

On the work front, the actress was last seen in Enola Holmes 3.