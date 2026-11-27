Hexed Review: Disney’s Witchy Adventure Casts A Familiar Spell, With Mixed Results | File photo

Title: Hexed



Directors: Fawn Veerasunthorn, Jason Hand



Cast: Hailee Steinfeld, Rashida Jones, Walton Goggins, Jodie Foster, Dan Stevens, Henry Winkler



Where: In Theatres



Rating: 3 stars







Review



When a teenage witch discovers her powers, the possibilities should be spellbinding. Disney’s Hexed, however, occasionally seems to have misplaced its own magic wand. Billie, a rebellious Ohio teenager, discovers that a bracelet her protective mother, Alice, imposed has been suppressing her magical abilities. A portal transports them to Hexe, a fantastical realm ruled by Queen Celeste, whose ambitions threaten its inhabitants. Billie must navigate her newfound powers, an unfamiliar world and a complicated mother-daughter relationship while attempting to thwart the queen.



The premise has ingredients for an engaging fantasy, and the film is sufficiently colourful, brisk and playful to entertain younger viewers. Yet its coming-of-age narrative, magical kingdom politics and familiar good-versus-evil tussle rarely venture beyond well-trodden territory. The mother-daughter conflict offers emotional possibilities that the screenplay explores only intermittently, preferring spectacular chases and an effects-heavy climax to genuine character development. The magic works, though the storytelling occasionally feels as if it has been conjured from Disney's well-stocked cupboard of previous adventures.



Actors’ Performance



Hailee Steinfeld lends Billie an appealing spiritedness, making her rebellion and curiosity reasonably engaging. Rashida Jones brings warmth to Alice, though their relationship could have had more emotional depth. Jodie Foster lends Queen Celeste a commanding vocal presence, but the villain lacks the menace or eccentricity to make her memorable. Walton Goggins, voicing the three-eyed cat Beef Roger Crummchuk, is arguably the film's most entertaining asset, injecting mischief and personality into an otherwise predictable ensemble. Dan Stevens and Henry Winkler add to the vocal cast without leaving much of an impression.



Music and Aesthetics



The animation offers bursts of vibrant colour, imaginative character designs and occasional visual flourishes, although the overall look feels familiar rather than distinctive. The magical realm has potential, but its visual inventiveness is uneven. A soundtrack punctuated by familiar pop numbers, including Dua Lipa and Demi Lovato, adds energy, though some musical choices feel conspicuously inserted rather than organically woven into the action. Kris Bowers' orchestration occasionally gets lost amid the visual commotion.



FPJ Verdict



Hexed is perfectly serviceable family entertainment, with enough humour, magical mischief and colourful escapades to keep younger audiences occupied. However, its recycled narrative beats, underdeveloped emotional core and predictable resolution prevent it from becoming the enchanting adventure it aspires to be. It isn't entirely bereft of charm, though Disney could have brewed a considerably stronger potion.

