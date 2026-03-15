'He's Fighting For His Life': Anurag Dobhal Faces Breathing Difficulties After Discharge, Health Deteriorates On Way Home, Reveals Manager

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal is currently battling serious health complications after his condition worsened again shortly after being discharged from the hospital. His manager shared an update about his health on Sunday (March 15), revealing that Dobhal experienced breathing difficulties while being transferred home.

According to Dobhal’s manager, the YouTuber had been discharged after doctors noted that his condition had stabilised. However, during the journey back to Dehradun, his health deteriorated again.

The manager also shared a video showing Dobhal inside an ambulance wearing an oxygen mask as he was being rushed to another medical facility.

"After Anurag Bhai's condition stabilised yesterday, he was discharged and we were taking him to Dehradun. Unfortunately, during the transfer his health deteriorated again. He started having breathing difficulties. We are now taking him to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention. He is currently fighting hard for his life," the manager wrote along with the video.

Dobhal had met with an accident a few days ago, which he had streamed live on Instagram. Following the incident, he was rushed to a hospital. Since then, his manager, Rohit Panday, has been regularly updating fans about his condition on social media.

On March 14 as well, Rohit had shared that Dobhal’s health had become serious and had worsened, adding that the YouTuber had been diagnosed with pneumonia.

The health scare comes amid a difficult phase in Dobhal’s personal life. A few days before the accident, he had posted a video on YouTube that was over two hours long, in which he spoke about his struggles and alleged that issues within his family had pushed him into depression. In the video, he claimed that his parents and brother had taken control of his properties and also said that he had attempted suicide.

He said, "Mere maut ke zimmedar mummy, papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya. I have nothing left to do. I am under a lot of depression. Mujhe samajh nahi aaraha kaise yeh feeling eliminate karoon. Iss video ke baad shayad main gayab ho jaaunga. Main bas sona chahta hoon. 5 din se kuch khaaya nahi hai, dimaag ekdum khatam ho gaya hai."

Dobhal had also claimed in the video that his wife had left him after being influenced by others and said that his unborn child was his only source of hope. However, the video has since been deleted from his YouTube channel.

Following the accident, Dobhal’s wife Ritika visited him in the hospital and has reportedly been by his side. The couple is expecting their first child together, and Ritika is currently nine months pregnant.