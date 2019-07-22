He’s better looking than I am: Saif Ali Khan on his doppelganger and son Ibrahim

Ever since Saif Ali Khan essayed the role of inspector Sartaj in the acclaimed web series Sacred Games, the actor has finally caught a grip on his diminishing career in Bollywood. While Saif has never shied away from taking risks on the cinematic front, he is also aware of the competition that lies ahead. And no it is not from his contemporaries but his very own kids, Sara, Ibrahim and Taimur.

Sara is already on the list of one of the most successful debutantes in Bollywood, with her films like Kedarnath, Simmba, and now the upcoming Imtiaz Ali flick opposite Kartik Aaryan, which is a sequel to Saif’s film Love Aaj Kal. And not to forget the paparazzi favourite Taimur who always manages to stay in the headlines, nearly every day. However, it is now that the focus is on Ibrahim who shares an uncanny resemblance to Saif.

When asked if the young lad would enter Bollywood, and follow the footsteps of his dad, Saif told Hindustan Times, “He should, he’s looking good, better looking than I am! He’s a very charming guy. I definitely think all of my children would be interested in acting. We’re an acting family, the whole bunch of us are in the industry. So I’m sure. He’s still a little young, and I’m keener that he does university first. Then, of course, we’ll support him in whatever he wants to do.”

Saif is gearing up for the release of Sacred Games Season 2. Apart from that he will also be seen in Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior, Jawaani Jaaneman, Dil Bechara and Laal Kaptaan.