Here's why Yami Gautam Dhar is over the moon!

Yami Gautam Dhar recently made waves with her performances in A Thursday and Dasvi. The Free Press Journal caught up with the actress for an exclusive conversation. Excerpts:

A Thursday will be reaching a wider audience through its world TV premier. Your thoughts?

I read that this film is the most popular one of 2022 so far. It felt wonderful. Now it is set to premiere on July 24 on Star One. I don’t have time to sink it all in and feel what has happened, yet everything is crystal clear in my mind. I feel really good to be part of a film which people connected with. We can say that we did something substantial. It had a little more than a social message in a different way which was tried to present in sync with the audience.

How do you intend to choose your scripts/roles so they are different?

I’m choosing scripts which have different scripts/roles and a different path. If it doesn’t excite me, and if I’m still doing it, then I’m not being truthful. After A Thursday, I was offered thrillers. The next script should be good. We should feel that we have contributed something new to the growth of Indian cinema.

Was it stressful playing the character of a sexually abused victim? Tell us about the experience...

It was not easy from the first to the last scene as that emotion was too pure to be done in any other way. Technically I asked the director (Behzad Khambata) to help me, and I added something to the graph of the scene that I had in my mind, especially to the climax scene, which comprised 12 pages.

Abuse that everybody has felt or the other form of abuse that my character represents — every girl, every mother/ father, everybody who has seen their loved ones being abused in any way. I cannot be dishonest, so it wasn’t just crying but a lot more to it. Every time while going through the entire graph, it would take time. I would imagine something, write and then improvise, send endless messages and make voice notes. You have to make it your own and believe there is a Naina Jaiswal. I didn’t have merely to create that thriller mystery, but I had to believe this has happened.

What are your future films?

One is Lost, which is directed by Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury. Then there is OMG 2, and a film from Maddock Films I can’t talk about. In OMG 2, I’m playing a lawyer. It stars Pankaj Tripathi and Pankaj Kapur, and of course, Akshay Kumar sir is there. It talks about a very relevant and very common subject of today’s times.

How was it working with Pankaj Kapur?

Kapurji is an institution and a brilliant actor. We spoke about so many things. But as an actor, I just had to observe how he gets into the character. How does he make you believe that he is gardening with the same spade he may have for 20 years? Something as small as what he does on screen, I got to experience that. It was really wonderful to be working with the most phenomenal actors in Indian cinema. He takes his work diligently and sincerely. Nothing comes between him and what he is meant to do right after the action is called.

What about Pankaj Tripathi?

Tripathiji is very funny. He is not even trying to be funny, but the things he is doing on screen make it seem so. Also, the diction he has... The control that these actors have on the language is something for our generation to learn.