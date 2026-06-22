Here's Why Tusshar Kapoor Is Missing From Welcome To The Jungle Promotions |

The ensemble cast of the upcoming caper Welcome to the Jungle that has supremo Akshay Kumar heading it has been spotted across Mumbai promoting their film. Suniel Shetty, Johny Lever, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani etc were spotted posing for paparazzi and giving non-stop interviews to an eager media, hanging on to their every word at a shabby five-star, beachside hotel, in Mumbai.

Conspicuous by his absence in these proceedings was Tusshar Kapoor, who also forms a part of this film circus that "has more actors, than animals,’’ joked one of the leading cast members.

Wondering whether Tusshar had stayed away due to some acrimony, one probed further and found out the actor is overseas. "Tusshar is holidaying with his 10-year-old son Laksshya,’’ said a unit-hand. "Since the film’s release date changed a couple of times, and since Tusshar’s vacation was planned in advance, the actor, who is terrific when it comes to comedy (check out the Golmaal franchise) had no choice but to honour his personal commitment to his son.’’ When Tusshar returns to Mumbai, he will join the rest of the promotional activities. Cheers, Tusshar’s missing-trick is nothing to cry about.