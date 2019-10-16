Here's Richa Chaddha's sweetest birthday wish for beau Ali Fazal

Richa Chaddha who is dating Ali Fazal since the first installment of Fukrey. As we know the duo was often snapped by paparazzi at several Award events and dinners. Yesterday, Ali Fazal turned a year older and Richa wished her love of life in the most cutest way.
Taking to her Instagram, Richa shared video featuring special and inside pictures of Ali and her. With the song ‘Baar Baar Din Ye Aaye’ in the background, the video shows all their fan and romantic moments together.
Along with the lovely video she captioned the video, ‘It’s nothing short of a miracle, that in this ridiculous, stupid world, I found you... you! A best friend, fan, peer, lover, critic, partner-in-crime rolled into one! I respect you as a man, a human and an artist. You are joy. You are perfection! Cheers to a love spread across the years, across continents...happy birthday dear Ali! There can be no other. God bless you! ❤’
Meanwhile, on the work front, Richa was last seen in ‘Section 375’. The film also starred Akshaye Khanna, Meera Chopra and Rahul Bhat in pivotal roles. Ali fazal will be seen in the web series Mirzapur with Pankaj Tripathi and others.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)