Here's how Pankaj Tripathi avoids extreme negativity as a villain

Mumbai: Pankaj Tripathi rose to prominence with roles as the power hungry Guruji in Sacred Games and the dreaded gangster Kaleen Bhaiya in Mirzapur. The actor says he always injects humour into his dark roles so that they don't come across as extreme instances of negativity.

"I use this technique purposefully to ensure that my characters don't come off as ultimate extreme (instances) of negativity. Human nature has both sides -- the good and the bad -- which may be unbalanced, but never completely void of the other," Pankaj said.

He feels villains should have another side, too. "Unlike earlier, when villains were only shown to be villainous, I think I should show the other side of them, too, through comedy or small gestures, to make them realistic and perhaps relatable," he said.