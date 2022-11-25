Here is how Bollywood Bliss is unlocking success by giving out scoops from Bollywood lives

Bollywood Bliss |

Which school does Aaradhya Bacchan go to? Where does Taimur hang out over the weekends? What is the relationship between Priyanka and Nick like? Most netizens today are after such news pieces. As entertainment has taken centre stage in modern lives, scoops from the lives of favourite celebrities seem meaningful and intriguing.

Moreover, social media is all about trends and these trends evolve rapidly. Youngsters take pride in keeping up with these trends and staying updated about the lives of people they look up to. The success of the gossip portal Bollywood Bliss bears testimony to this interest.

The website has a monthly impression count of nearly 300 million and is creating ripples across social media channels with Bollywood news.

Right from the who’s who of Bollywood, to news about new shows and movies, Bollywood bliss is full of information that entices millennials globally.

The readership has increased manifold ever since it came into existence in 2015. This can be attributed to the increase in demand for entertainment content and also to the commitment and foresight of the founders to have recognized the scope.

They worked incredibly hard to outdo the competition and create their niche. The news at Bollywood Bliss is not the usual rehashed news, but well-researched information. The journalists are committed to the audience and ensure that the website serves expectations well.

Over the past decade, Bollywood bliss has played an important role in the Bollywood news space and ensured that the news is tailored to a wide audience base. They are proud of their organically growing reach and social media followership.

They have touched all aspects of celebrity lives, including fashion, workout regimes, relationships, diets, indulgences, etc. Their success is also evident from their marketing campaigns, for which they have top-notch brands like Amazon Prime and Reliance Entertainment as partners.

The portal also runs a YouTube channel for video-loving audiences globally. The scale and success that Bollywood Bliss has achieved over the years are phenomenal. It is not easy for a blogging platform to start from scratch and penetrate lives effortlessly in such a short time.

The founders plan to make the platform progressively better and bring more interesting news to the forefront. They are also incorporating technology into their model to understand the likes and preferences of their audience better and tailor the content to their tastes.

We hope Bollywood Bliss achieves greater heights and continues to cater to its audience.

This article is generated and published by FPJ focus team. You can get in touch with them on fpjfocus@fpj.co.in