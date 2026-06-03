'Heartfelt Condolences To Families...': Smriti Irani, Manoj Tiwari & Others React As Delhi's Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy Leaves 21 Dead

Smriti Irani, Manoj Tiwari & Others React As Delhi's Malviya Nagar Fire Tragedy Leaves 21 Dead |

A tragic fire broke out at a multi-storey hotel-cum-restaurant building in Delhi's Malviya Nagar area on Wednesday morning, claiming at least 21 lives and leaving several others injured. So far, more than 40 people have been rescued and rushed to hospitals for treatment. Reacting to the horrific incident, several celebrities extended their condolences to the families who lost their loved ones.

Another horrific video from the hotel at Delhi's Malviya Nagar shows a man jumping from a window, after the building engulfed in flames. https://t.co/1vguwOiJmY pic.twitter.com/PaVl0mvVYP — Vani Mehrotra (@vani_mehrotra) June 3, 2026

Delhi Fire Tragedy: Celebrities Mourn Loss Of Lives

Smriti Irani

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 actress and former Union Minister Smriti Irani penned a heartfelt note, saying, "Pained to learn about the tragic fire incident at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi." She added, "My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured."

Pained to learn about the tragic fire incident at a restaurant in Malviya Nagar, New Delhi.



My heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured. — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) June 3, 2026

Manoj Tiwari

Singer and politician Manoj Tiwari also expressed grief over the tragedy and prayed for the victims and those injured. He tweeted, "A horrific fire accident in Malviya Nagar, Delhi.. A fire has broken out in a restaurant.. Agencies are engaged in relief operations, but it's a very heartbreaking incident.. May God protect the injured."

दिल्ली के मालवीय नगर में आग लगने का भीषण हादसा.. एक रेस्टोरेंट में लगी है आग.. एजेंसीयाँ राहत कार्य में जुटीं हैं, मगर बहुत ही दर्दनाक हादसा.. ईश्वर घायलों की रक्षा करें.. 🙏 https://t.co/1tPiWhRxl7 — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) June 3, 2026

Arun Govil

Member of Parliament and Ramayan actor Arun Govil mourned the loss of 21 lives in the devastating fire. He wrote, "The tragic and heart-wrenching incident of the massive fire that occurred in a hotel located in Malviya Nagar, Delhi, is extremely sorrowful. My humble tribute and deepest condolences go out to the families of all those who lost their lives in this painful accident." Praying to God, Arun added, "I pray to Lord Shri Ram that He grant a place at His divine feet to the departed souls, bestow strength upon the grieving families to bear this unbearable sorrow, and provide swift recovery to all the injured."

मालवीय नगर, दिल्ली स्थित होटल में हुई भीषण आगजनी की घटना अत्यंत दुःखद एवं हृदयविदारक है। इस दर्दनाक हादसे में जान गंवाने वाले सभी लोगों के प्रति विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि एवं शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदनाएँ हैं।



प्रभु श्रीराम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को अपने… — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) June 3, 2026

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief over the tragedy and announced financial assistance for the victims' families. In a post on X, the Prime Minister said that authorities were providing all possible assistance to those affected by the fire. He announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased victim, while those injured in the incident will receive Rs. 50,000 as financial aid.